NBA GM Surveys: Lakers Voted Team With Toughest Level Of Success To Predict

The Los Angeles Lakers have an intriguing season ahead of them. They did not make any significant roster changes between last season and this one, but still believe they can be drastically improved with health and a new head coach. Although their fate isn’t as certain based on the annual GM Survey.

The GM survey is an annual questionnaire where the league’s top decision-makers vote on what they feel will happen in the upcoming season. The 50 questions range from who will win the NBA championship to things like best player at each position or even best leader.

Throughout the survey, it’s clear that the Lakers are not seen as a championship contender in any way. In fact, GMs believe the Lakers have the hardest level of success to predict of any team in 2024-25:

Which team’s level of success this season is toughest to predict? 1. Los Angeles Lakers – 17%

T-2. Houston Rockets – 13%

T-2. New Orleans Pelicans – 13%

4. Phoenix Suns – 10%

T-5. Dallas Mavericks – 7%

T-5. Philadelphia 76ers – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings

» Last year: Philadelphia 76ers – 30%

Despite the fact that the Lakers did not make any significant roster changes, there are several reasons why their level of success will be hard to predict. First, they have a new head coach who seems to be bringing a very different philosophy than his predecessor.

Second, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were extremely healthy last season, then played at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Having another season of 70-plus games from both players seems very unlikely. And if either one of those players is out for any extended period, the Lakers season could quickly be over.

They also have some new players in their rotation who are relative unknowns. Rookie Dalton Knecht, third-year guard Max Christie and veteran Gabe Vincent are all expected to be a part of the rotation. And outside of Vincent — who even himself is a bit of an unknown — none of those players have any long-term film on them in the NBA to determine what they’ll be this season.

All of this adds up to the Lakers “winning” this category in the GM survey.

JJ Redick pleased with Lakers improvements

Even though the Lakers dropped their second straight preseason game, this time to the Phoenix Suns, there was plenty to be excited about. LeBron James and Anhony Davis made their preseason debuts for the first time and things looked extremely promising.

James led the Lakers with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks while Davis had 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists. The Lakers led by 12 at the half with both stars sitting out the second half and even though the reserves weren’t quite able to hold on to the lead, Redick was very happy with how the Lakers played overall.

“I was really happy, just happy overall with how we played tonight,” Redick said after the game. “I thought the first half, our screening was really good. Sharing the basketball was really good. We got it to our best players in good spots for them. So I was happy with how we executed.”

