NBA Greats, Former Teammates Wish Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Happy Birthday

Make no mistake, the tragic loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant still reverberates around the NBA world. Kobe was truly one of the most idolized and beloved figures the league had ever seen and his sudden passing is still felt today with many of the game’s top stars mentioning him and the Mamba Mentality as something they channel to succeed.

August 24 is known as ‘Kobe Day’ but the day before is Bryant’s actual birthday and it always brings an outpouring of love and remembrance from those close to him as well as many who just idolized everything he did.

This year was no different as many paid their respects and wished Kobe a happy birthday on social media. First and foremost, of course, was one of Kobe’s closest friends and teammates in Pau Gasol, who has been the absolute best and most supportive friend anyone could ask for:

Other former teammates who won championships with Kobe in Robert Horry and Sasha Vujacic also wished him a happy birthday, as did another Lakers great in Mychal Thompson:

In terms of current Lakers, Carmelo Anthony has spoken about his relationship with Kobe and how close they were so it’s no surprise he was one of many to join in as well:

The legendary and winningest player in NBA history Bill Russell also wished Kobe happy birthday as did one of the NBA’s current legends in reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Two former players who have always spoken extremely highly of Kobe are Jamal Crawford and Stephen Jackson and both made sure to wish him a happy birthday as well:

Of course, last but certainly not least, Kobe’s wife Vanessa wished him a happy birthday on Instagram:

No matter how long he is gone, there is no doubt that Kobe Bryant will always be at the forefront of the minds of many both in and out of the NBA world.

