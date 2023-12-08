NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule & TV Info: Lakers To Face Pacers In Championship Game

With the Indiana Pacers beating the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers dominating the New Orleans Pelicans, the NBA In-Season Tournament’s Championship game is set.

The Pacers and Lakers will tip off against each other on Saturday, Dec. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be aired on ABC/Fubo and will begin at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The Championship game will mark the 83rd game of the 2023-24 season for Indiana and Los Angeles, though the result will not count toward their regular season record.

The winners of the In-Season Tournament will take home the NBA Cup and players on the winning team will take home $500,000. The losing team’s players will take home $200,000 each.

Both the Pacers and Lakers went undefeated in group play and won their respective groups, but now one of them will be dealt their first loss when they meet. Indiana’s been one of the most electric teams offensively, though Los Angeles has the talent and depth required to slow them down.

The Pacers kicked off the semifinals with a thriller against the Bucks who came into the night favored. However, Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates dug deep in the fourth quarter to hang on to beat Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, the Lakers didn’t experience too much drama against the Pelicans as they cruised for most of the night. Los Angeles saw their lead slip to two points in the third quarter, but LeBron James made sure his team didn’t suffer a letdown.

Indiana versus Los Angeles is an intriguing matchup given the team’s respective playstyles and the age gap between their stars. The Pacers have proven that they’re not to be taken lightly, though if the Lakers play like they did against the Pelicans they have a great opportunity to add another trophy to their extensive collection.

Kevin Durant picks Lakers to win In-Season Tournament

Los Angeles’ toughest game during tournament play up to the Championship round was the Phoenix Suns, who nearly beat them on their home floor. The Lakers were able to hold on in the closing minutes, though the Suns had a chance to force overtime as Kevin Durant heaved up a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Durant was incredible in the matchup and he picked the purple and gold to win the tournament because of their size and home court advantage. Durant also added that he’s looking forward to watching the game and is a fan of the tournament because of the intensity and excitement it’s provided.

