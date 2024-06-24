NBA MVP Odds for the 2024-25 Basketball Season

As the dust settles on the Boston Celtics’ historic 18th NBA Championship victory over the Dallas Mavericks, attention is already turning to the upcoming 2024-25 season and the race for the league’s most prestigious individual honor – the Most Valuable Player award. Here’s a look at the top contenders and their odds.

The Favorites

According to Mega Dice sportsbook, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is the favorite to win his fourth MVP title, with odds of +350. The Serbian center’s consistent excellence and ability to impact every facet of the game make him a perennial contender. Jokic’s unique skill set as a big man with point guard vision continues to revolutionize the center position.

Hot on Jokic’s heels is Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, with odds of +380. Despite falling short in the NBA Finals against the Celtics, Doncic’s stellar playoff performance has only bolstered his MVP credentials. The young Slovenian’s ability to stuff the stat sheet and carry his team makes him a strong candidate for his first MVP award.

Tied for third place in the odds are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, both at +550. Gilgeous-Alexander’s rapid ascension to superstardom and his role in leading the Thunder to the top seed in the Western Conference last season have put him firmly in the MVP conversation. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP winner, remains a dominant force and perennial contender for the award.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers rounds out the top five with odds of +600. The reigning MVP from two seasons ago will be looking to reclaim his crown after missing significant time due to an injury last year.

Long(er) Shots

In sixth place is Jayson Tatum, the newly-crowned champion Boston Celtics, with odds of +1400. Tatum’s stellar play throughout the regular season and playoffs, culminating in Boston’s record-breaking 18th championship, has elevated his status in the league. The Celtics’ triumph over the Mavericks in a thrilling seven-game series showcased Tatum’s ability to perform on the biggest stage, potentially setting the stage for an MVP push next season.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves sits at seventh with +1200 odds. The young guard’s explosive scoring ability and improvement in the all-around game make him an intriguing dark horse candidate.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns comes in eighth at +1800. Booker’s scoring prowess and leadership on a star-studded Suns team keep him in the MVP conversation.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, fresh off a breakout season, is ninth, with odds ranging from +1600 to +2200, depending on the sportsbook. Brunson’s emergence as a top-tier point guard has put him on the MVP radar.

Rounding out the top ten is Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, with odds of +4000. Despite entering the latter stages of his career, Curry’s shooting ability and impact on the game ensure he remains in the MVP discussion.

As for LeBron James, who recently won the Inseason Tournament MVP, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar finds himself outside the top ten favorites for the first time in nearly two decades. James’ odds sit at +6000, reflecting both his age and the league’s changing landscape. However, as Lakers fans know all too well, it would be unwise to count out the four-time MVP entirely.

Last Word

As we look ahead to the 2024-25 season, the MVP race promises to be as competitive as ever. With established stars like Jokic and Doncic leading the way and rising talents like Gilgeous-Alexander and Edwards feeling their presence, the battle for the league’s top individual honor will undoubtedly be a storyline to watch throughout the year.

While LeBron James may no longer be the odds-on favorite, his impact on the Lakers and the league cannot be understated. As he enters what could be his final seasons, every game becomes a must-watch event for Lakers fans and NBA enthusiasts alike.

The upcoming season promises to be another thrilling chapter in NBA history, with the MVP race as a compelling subplot to the broader championship chase. As the league continues to evolve, one thing remains certain – the path to team and individual glory will be as challenging and exciting as ever.