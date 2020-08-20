NBA, NBPA Announce Latest Week Of COVID-19 Testing Results With Zero Positives

The NBA and NBPA announced that of the 341 players tested for COVID-19 on the Walt Disney World campus, zero positives tests were returned in the latest round of screening. Test results were previously announced last week which also resulted in zero positive tests.

In the event that a player were to return a positive test, they will be isolated until they are cleared under rules set forth by the NBA and the Players association.

With the 2020 NBA Playoffs officially underway, this is good news for a league that has been diligent in its efforts to ensure that operations inside the bubble are running smoothly. This is now the fifth consecutive week that no new cases were found, proving that the experiment is working.

Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts previously acknowledged that positive cases could happen in the Orlando bubble, but the results have been encouraging and have allowed for as normal of a return to play as one could have hoped.

Aside from regular testing, the NBA has instituted several rules and guidelines for players and team staff to follow during their stay on campus.

The league has also been strict in its policy about players leaving the bubble for excused reasons, mandating them to quarantine for a set number of days depending on their reason for leaving. While those players are outside, they are still subject to mandatory testing and must return negative results before being allowed to enter.

While there have been some mishaps from players like DeAndre Ayton missing a testing, things have largely gone according to plan. As the playoffs continue families will soon be able to enter the bubble and while that poses a risk in itself, the NBA has demonstrated it is doing everything it can to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Kyle Kuzma notes major difference in playoff vs. regular season preparation

Kyle Kuzma made his playoff debut for the Los Angeles Lakers and was productive as he scored 14 points in 30 minutes of action.

While the Lakers lost the game, it did provide hope that Kuzma can indeed be the third star Los Angeles hopes he can become. His ability to score will be crucial in a playoff series where all the attention is on LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As a first timer in the postseason, Kuzma noted one major difference between the playoffs and the regular season. “Just the overall game planning,” Kuzma said. “You kind of keep it cookie cutter and generic during the regular season.”

“One, you don’t really want to show your hand too much on plays, defensive coverages and what not. In the playoffs, you just play to win. Whether that’s shifting a certain player somewhere over the court, or just limiting pick-and-roll paths. I think that’s the biggest thing, it’s more of a mental game, which is really fun to play with.”

