NBA News: Blake Griffin Signs With Nets After Buyout From Pistons

Blake Griffin is not the player he once was, but he has been a popular name in the news the past week after he and the Detroit Pistons agreed to a buyout.

Griffin had a poor showing for the first half of the 2020-21 season as he averaged a meager 12.3 points to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 20 appearances. The power forward is no longer the elite athlete he once was, oftentimes struggling to finish around the rim and defensively is compromised at this point in his career.

Despite his flaws, Griffin was linked to several contenders around the league including the Los Angeles Lakers because he is still able to pass and facilitate in the low post. The 31-year-old would presumably be asked to come off the bench and play spot minutes for a playoff time who could use a boost offensively.

Although the Lakers were reportedly interested, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that Griffin is signing with the Brooklyn Nets:

Free agent forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2021

The Nets imagine Griffin as a small-ball center option off the bench. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2021

Brooklyn was long believed to be Griffin’s landing spot as he would have a clear role on a team that is looking like the best in the Eastern Conference. He also gets a chance to reunite with former Los Angeles Clippers teammate DeAndre Jordan.

The Nets’ most glaring issue was the lack of size up front, so adding Griffin does not really help in this department. Brooklyn often struggles to protect the rim once teams get into the lane, but Griffin will at least offer some more playmaking on the other end to offset that a bit.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles would have had a harder time trying to fit in a player like Griffin as they need more traditional big man depth.

Lakers should have options in the buyout market

Missing out on Griffin is not the end of the world for the Lakers as they are still likely going to be a prime destination for players post-trade deadline. Los Angeles currently has one extra roster spot, so expect them to chase after a rim-protecting big or wing defender.

They could also free up another roster spot if they don’t re-sign Damian Jones, whose 10-day contract is coming to an end.

