NBA News: Chris Paul Comments On Condensed Schedule, Injuries

The concern coming into this NBA season with a shortened offseason and the condensed schedule was the possibility of an increase in injuries. Unfortunately, that has played out exactly the way many feared. Nearly every team in the playoffs has dealt with injury, including the two teams in the NBA Finals with Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks currently dealing with ailments.

This is something that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke very passionately about both before the season and recently on Twitter. James basically called out the league for not listening to him before the season about what this condensed schedule could cause, but his good friend Chris Paul took a different approach when asked about the issues.

Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Paul made note of the fact that the voices of the players are always heard when it comes to these situations and that everything is a conversation between the NBA and the players, via Kurt Helin of NBC Sports:

“Man, one thing about our league and its players is everything is always a conversation,” Paul said during his media session the day before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. “There’s a ton of guys on the executive committee who are working hard on things right now as we speak — day in and day out, traveling. I wish you guys knew all the things that are going on. So decisions that are made as far as playing or not playing, players are always involved in it.

Paul would continue on, saying that the injuries are unfortunate but that everyone has the opportunity to have their voice heard:

“Injuries are always unfortunate. You hate to have them. But just like when we went to the bubble, everything was discussed as far as the players and the full body of players. Everything that’s good for this guy and that guy might not be the same for that guy, but everything has always been a conversation and it’s going to continue to be that way. So if people don’t like it, then you know everybody has the same opportunity to be a part of all these conversations.”

One thing that everyone has in common is the desire for the NBA to be the best it can be and for the health and safety of the players to be at the forefront. James wasn’t alone in wanting the start of this season to be pushed back, but other factors came into play.

But as Paul said, conversations are always going on, and the voices of the players are always being heard. With this league, players are always able to voice their opinions which can lead to necessary changes.

LeBron James confronts PA Announcer at son Bronny’s basketball game

Speaking of voices being heard, James’ was definitely heard at his son Bronny’s basketball game over the weekend, which took place at James’ old high school, St. Vincent St. Mary, the court itself now being named after LeBron himself.

James took offense with a comment made by the PA Announcer suggesting that Bronny was getting favorable foul calls due to LeBron being in the building in his hometown. This didn’t sit well with James, who walked across the court to confront the announcer and make it clear that he had crossed the line.