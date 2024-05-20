NBA News: Conference Finals Set After Pair of Thrilling Game 7s

Only four teams remain in the quest for the Larry O’Brien Trophy as the reigning champion Denver Nuggets were ousted from the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Nuggets, who quickly got past the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, faced a stunning defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of their second-round series on Sunday night. The Timberwolves staged an incredible comeback, erasing a 20-point second-half deficit. This marks the first time since the 2019 Warriors that a reigning champion has failed to reach the conference finals.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have secured their place in the Eastern Conference finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. Boasting 64 wins, the Celtics are the top seed in the East and will enjoy home-court advantage against the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers.

In the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks are back in the finals for the second time in three years after eliminating the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. The Mavericks clinched their spot with a thrilling Game 6 victory on Saturday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota made a historic comeback in their Game 7, overcoming a 20-point deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets 98-90. This marks only the second time in franchise history that the Timberwolves have advanced to the Western Conference Finals. Their previous appearance was precisely 20 years ago, after a dramatic Game 7 win.

Trailing 53-38 at halftime, the Timberwolves went on a 28-9 run in the third quarter, closing the gap to 67-66 by the end of the quarter. This 15-point halftime comeback is the largest in Game 7 history. They now face the Dallas Mavericks, who upset the top-seeded Oklahoma Thunder in six games.

Indiana Pacers

Meanwhile, Indiana secured their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals with a dominant performance against the Knicks. The Pacers, one of the most efficient offensive teams in NBA history, were unstoppable in Game 7. Tyrese Haliburton led the charge with 26 points, and the Pacers set a playoff record by shooting 67.1% from the field, defeating New York 130-109. Indiana’s shooting percentage in the first half was 76.3%, the highest in the postseason since detailed play-by-play tracking began in 1997.

The Pacers led 70-55 at halftime and maintained their lead throughout the second half. They now head to Boston to take on the top-seeded Celtics.

How to Bet on the NBA Playoffs

Various betting options are available for basketball fans eager to bet on NBA odds throughout the season. From NBA game lines and championship odds to various prop bets and futures, there’s something for every type of bettor. There are also multiple ways to play and win. You can place bets with a traditional brick-and-mortar sportsbook online over the internet or play with a PayPal casino.

Whether a beginner or an experienced bettor, you can find straightforward NBA betting lines, money lines, and over/under odds for a simple betting experience.

Popular Ways to Bet on the NBA

You’ll encounter several popular bet types catering to different preferences and strategies when betting on the NBA. Here’s a quick rundown of the most common ways to bet on the NBA:

NBA Moneylines: Betting on the win/loss outcome of the game without regard to the point difference.

Betting on the win/loss outcome of the game without regard to the point difference. NBA Spreads: Betting on the point spreads of NBA games requires a team to win or lose by a specific number of points, evening the playing field between unevenly matched teams.

Betting on the point spreads of NBA games requires a team to win or lose by a specific number of points, evening the playing field between unevenly matched teams. NBA Totals: Also known as over/under bets, this involves predicting if the total points scored by both teams will be over or under the projected point total.

Also known as over/under bets, this involves predicting if the total points scored by both teams will be over or under the projected point total. NBA Player Props: These bets focus on individual players’ performance rather than the final outcome. Examples include betting on a player’s number of points, assists, three-pointers, or rebounds in a game.

These bets focus on individual players’ performance rather than the final outcome. Examples include betting on a player’s number of points, assists, three-pointers, or rebounds in a game. NBA Futures Prices: NBA futures bet on which team will win the NBA Championship and which teams will play in the NBA Finals. You can also find other NBA futures odds, such as NBA conference and division winner odds.

NBA futures bet on which team will win the NBA Championship and which teams will play in the NBA Finals. You can also find other NBA futures odds, such as NBA conference and division winner odds. Parlay Bets: Combining multiple bets into one for a chance to increase your payout. You can parlay NBA odds from different games or do an NBA Same Game Parlay, combining various bets within the same game.

Live Betting and Live Odds

Live sports betting on NBA odds offers up-to-the-second betting lines on every basketball game, allowing you to place live bets on NBA spreads, money lines, and over/under totals as the games occur. Watch for opportunities between stoppages and during commercial breaks, as live odds can change quickly during a basketball game. A crucial turnover or quick three-pointer can soon change your strategy in NBA betting.

How NBA Point Spreads Work

When you see either a plus sign (+) or a minus sign (-) next to the NBA spreads, it indicates the likelihood of that team winning. The favored team will have a point spread with a minus sign, and the underdog team will have a point spread with a plus sign.

For example, if the favorite team has a spread of -4.5, they must win by five or more points to cover the spread. The underdog would be set at +4.5, meaning they must lose by less than five points or win the game outright.

How NBA Money Lines Work

When making an NBA moneyline bet, you bet on which team will win outright. The payout changes based on the moneyline odds. For the favorite, the odds to win is the dollar amount you must bet to get a $100 payout. You must bet $100 for the underdog to get the odds number as a payout.

For example, if the Los Angeles Lakers are a -145 favorite and the Brooklyn Nets are a +130 underdog:

A $145 bet on the Lakers would win $100 (not including the $145 you wagered).

A $100 bet on the Nets would win $130 (not including the $100 you wagered).

Betting on the favorite means you need to bet more money than the potential profit you’ll receive, called “laying money.” If you are laying money consistently, you’ll need to win these NBA bets over 50% of the time to turn a profit.

Understanding these key betting options and strategies can enhance your NBA betting experience, whether you’re a seasoned bettor or new to the game.