NBA News: Kings’ Keegan Murray Named Vegas Summer League MVP; Headlines All-Summer League First Team

Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray has been named the MVP of the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, the NBA has announced.

The No. 4 pick from this year’s draft averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in four games, leading the Kings to an eighth-place finish. Murray shot 50% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

The 21-year-old also headlines the 2022 All-Summer League First Team. Murray was joined by Quentin Grimes, Tari Eason, Cam Thomas, and Sandro Mamukelashvili — none of which played for the tournament’s winner, the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, Blazers forward Trendon Watford has made the All-Summer League Second Team, alongside Santi Aldama, Lindell Wigginton, Marko Simonovic and Bennedict Mathurin — the Indiana Pacers wing who said LeBron James would “have to show me he’s better me” after being picked at No. 6 during the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the Summer League in 12th, winning three of their five games. The Lakers’ position made it unlikely some of the players would receive individual recognition.

Still, L.A.’s two-way players, Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr., showed potential during the summer games. Swider proved to be one of the best shooters of the tournament, averaging 15.4 points per game and making 50% of his triples on 7.6 attempts.

Only Swider and Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan made half of their 3-pointers while averaging 7.0 attempts per game or more in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Pippen showed a solid all-around game, averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Jay Huff’s strong California Classic performance continued in Vegas, but the center missed four summer games due to a positive COVID-19 test.

He still averaged 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in two appearances at Tomas & Mack Center, shooting 66.7% from deep on 1.5 attempts.

2022 Las Vegas Summer League Individual Honors

MVP: Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

2022 All-Summer League First Team:

Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks)

Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings)

Tari Eason (Houston Rockets)

Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks)

2022 All-Summer League Second Team:

Lindell Wigginton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers)

Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers)

Marko Simonovic (Chicago Bulls)

Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies)

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!