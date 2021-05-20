NBA News: Las Vegas Summer League To Return In August

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the NBA was forced to rearrange its schedule for the 2020 calendar year. After a four-month hiatus, the league was able to resume the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign in the summer with the season officially concluding October.

Although the NBA was able to crown the Los Angeles Lakers as champions, several marquee events were unfortunately cancelled. The NBA’s annual Summer League in Las Vegas was a casualty of the truncated schedule which was a disappointment as it has become increasingly popular in recent years with fans of all 30 teams.

However, as the situation with COVID-19 improves and states continue to ease on protocols, the NBA announced that Las Vegas Summer League will be returning this August. Shams Charania of The Athletic had complete details on the upcoming event that will include all 30 teams as usual:

The NBA will hold its annual Summer League in Las Vegas, Aug. 8-17, with all 30 teams playing five games and a championship game on Aug. 17. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 19, 2021

Summer League is the first time teams can get a real look at rookies and other young players looking to latch onto an NBA squad, so this is welcomed news for the NBA and its fans. Summer League has grown in size and attendance every year since moving to Las Vegas and it should be an exciting time per usual.

This year’s Summer League will likely be one of the most anticipated ones as the 2021 NBA Draft is considered to be a strong class, which should make the festivities that much more fun.

Lakers first round pick situation

Although they sent several draft assets and capital to the New Orleans Pelicans in the blockbuster deal that landed them Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers actually have their first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

L.A.’s scouting department has proven to be adept at finding value in the latter part of the first round, but this time around will have a selection in the early 20s. Given the talent of this year’s draft class, it is likely the team keeps their pick and selects someone who they can groom and develop going forward.

