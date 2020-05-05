Lakers’ LeBron James Reveals Logo And Title For ‘Space Jam 2’

As the NBA world remains in a relative quarantine due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, citizens and in particular sports fans are looking for something to get excited about. Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James – who has been working on “Space Jam 2” for over a year now – may have had just the thing.

Up until now, the public has known very little about the highly anticipated sequel to the Michael Jordan original. All that had been announced was that director and producer Ryan Coogler was involved as well as a few cast members like Anthony Davis and Damiam Lillard.

On Thursday, James took to Instagram to show off the official logo and title for the film, which is now titled “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

The reveal has gotten fans very excited, even if the film itself won’t be released until 2021. People have been waiting for a Space Jam sequel for a long time now, and James is the perfect person to continue the legacy of that film franchise.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” was originally slated to be released in the summer of 2020. However, the ongoing pandemic and the need to socially distance and close all movie theaters pushed back the opening to next year.

Hopefully by the summer of 2021, this whole crisis will be a thing of the past and people can go to movie theaters as normal. If not, they may have to get creative with the release of the film, as pushing it off another year may not be great for public excitement.

Even still, this reveal by James should be enough to keep fans ready for the release of the sequel, especially if those hats eventually are put on sale.