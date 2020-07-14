NBA News: Mid-July 2019-20 NBA Championship Odds

With the re-start of the NBA season inching closer and rosters starting to take shape, American bookmakers are tightening their odds and numbers. Play resumes on July 31, with 22 teams and a unique format. Each team will play eight final regular-season games followed by a short play-in scenario for each conference’s 8-seed. All games will be played at a neutral site at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, with no fans in the seats.

These wrinkles present new challenges for even the most experienced sports bettors. Teams have had more than four months off between games, there is no home-court advantage, and opt-outs have changed the fabric of a number of team rosters, including favorites like the Los Angeles Lakers and long shots like the New Jersey Nets.

And of on top of all this there is COVID-19. Earlier today the NBA announced two new positive test results out of the 322 players that were tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) since July 7th. Those two players have since left Orlando to quarantine in isolation. They join 19 other players who have tested positive since July 1. To say this is a dynamic situation for everyone involved is an understatement.

Current NBA Odds

NBA championship odds have seen the most movement at the top and the bottom. At the MGM Sportsbook in Las Vegas, the Lakers remain the +240 favorite, with the Milwaukee Bucks at +280, and Los Angeles Clippers rounding out the top three at +325. Odds drop significantly after that.

The Houston Rockets (+1200) and the Boston Celtics (+1500) close out the top five favorites. The defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors are +2000, the Philadelphia 76’ers and the Denver Nuggets are both +2500, and the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks factor in at +4000.

Slipping the most this week is the Brooklyn Nets, who opened the season at +5000 but have plummetted to +15000 on the news that Kyrie Irving will join Kevin Durant in sitting out the season, and will not play in Orlando.

Odds To Win The NBA Championship