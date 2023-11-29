NBA News: TNT & ESPN Analysts Joining Forces For In-Season Tournament Coverage

Warner Brothers Discovery Sports announced that TNT and ESPN will join forces for their coverage of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament.

TNT is expected to broadcast the knockout rounds of the In-Season Tournament, starting with the quarterfinals that will take place in home markets on Dec. 4 and 5. The tournament will then shift to Las Vegas for the semifinals on Dec. 7 and finals on Dec. 9

NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax pregame coverage in Las Vegas – starting at 4:30 p.m. PT on Dec. 7 – will include TNT’s Inside the NBA team appearing alongside ESPN’s NBA Countdown studio team – live from two on-site set locations.

Inside the NBA presented by Kia postgame coverage following the semifinals will feature the usual Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal along with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon.

This will combine some of the league’s most entertaining analysts for what should be a fun night of In-Season Tournament games. Everyone who watches the NBA on TNT knows how entertaining Barkley, O’Neal, Smith and Johnson are, and the additions of Stephen A. and Wilbon should only add to that.

Additionally, Warner Brothers announced that a new alternative viewing experience – NBA on TNT BetCast presented by FanDuel Sportsbook – will complement all five knockout round game telecasts. The special production featuring host Jordan Cornette, analyst Tim Doyle and FanDuel TV personality Chandler Parsons will simulcast on truTV and Max on Dec. 4 and 7. The betting-focused telecast will stream exclusively on Max on Dec. 5.

Lakers to host Suns in In-Season Tournament quarterfinals

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that made it to the knockout rounds of the In-Season Tournament after going a perfect 4-0 in group play. Because of their league-best plus-74 point differential, they are the No. 1 overall seed and will host the Phoenix Suns in the quarterfinals.

The Lakers and Suns were in the same group but Phoenix was able to advance as a wild card despite losing to L.A. in group play. Their game is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. PT.

Among the other teams that were able to advance were the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference and the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

The four teams that win their quarterfinal matchups will advance to Las Vegas for the semi and final matchups, looking to win the first ever NBA Cup and the $500,000 prize that comes along with it.

