NBA Not Scheduling Games On 2022 Election Day In Effort To Boost Voter Turnout

The NBA has announced it won’t schedule games for Election Day this year. No NBA game will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, to encourage basketball fans to fulfill their civic duty and vote when all House of Representatives seats and over a third of Senate seats will be decided during the 2022 midterm elections.

Instead, all teams will play the night before, on the so-called “Civic Engagement Night.”

Nonprofit and nonpartisan voting registration platform Vote.org has welcomed the NBA’s decision. “We’re proud of our partners at the NBA for further deepening their commitment to civic engagement by ensuring games are not scheduled on Election Day this year,” Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey said in a statement.

“The NBA is creating a culture of political participation, which extends not only to its athletes and employees, but to fans, as well. Players, coaches, event staff and fans all deserve to have the time and space to make their voices heard at the ballot box.

“The league is setting an important precedent that I hope other businesses and leagues will follow. Whether it’s through paid time off, reducing working hours, or the intentional scheduling of professional sporting events around Election Day, every organization can play their part in increasing voter turnout.”

The league’s decision comes after a similar effort from NBA teams ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Nearly half of NBA teams allowed their arenas to be used as polling and voting centers in November 2020.

Among others, voters could cast their ballot at Crypto.com Arena — as well as Dodger Stadium, thanks to the involvement of LeBron James’ More Than a Vote group. There has been no official announcement yet, but the same is likely to be the case in 2022.

Lakers to play Warriors to tip off 2022-23 NBA season

As the NBA is nearing the 2022-23 season’s tip-off, the teams have learned the most difficult matchups that will await them in the upcoming campaign.

On Opening Night, the Lakers will face defending champions Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Purple and Gold will travel to Texas and face the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 25 as part of the NBA’s traditional slate of marquee Christmas Day games.

