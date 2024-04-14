NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule & TV Info: Pelicans To Host Lakers On Tuesday In 7/8 Matchup

The NBA standings were as close as they have ever been heading into the final day of the regular season with the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans holding significance for both teams, as was the case for many other games across the league.

As they have in so many other big games during the LeBron James and Anthony Davis era, the Lakers showed up in a big way, coming out hot and cruising to a 124-108 victory.

With the win, the Lakers finish the season with a 47-35 record, good for the eighth spot in a loaded Western Conference. That means they will be in the Play-In Tournament once again, and because of some of the other results across the league, they will not have to travel.

The Pelicans wound up dropping to seventh, which means they will host the Lakers on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. PT in the 7/8 matchup of the Play-In Tournament. The winner of that game will earn the seventh seed, setting up a first-round matchup with the second-seeded, defending champion Denver Nuggets.

The loser of Lakers-Pelicans will still have another chance to make the playoffs, hosting the winner of the 9/10 matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. The winner of that game on Friday night will then advance as the eighth seed, facing off with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

As far as the Lakers and Pelicans go, this will be the fifth time they square off this season with L.A. taking three of four, including dominant blowout wins on Sunday and in the In-Season Tournament semifinals. Both teams have the luxury of not needing to travel having just squared off in New Orleans in the regular season finale.

The Lakers are no strangers to the Play-In Tournament as they are now headed there for the third time in the last four years. They were ranked seventh for the first two and won their first game, so this is the first time they will be on the road hoping to clinch the seventh seed.

NBA postseason Western Conference seeds

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

2. Denver Nuggets

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

4. L.A. Clippers

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Phoenix Suns

NBA Play-In Tournament seeding, schedule and TV info

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Los Angeles Lakers

9. Sacramento Kings

10. Golden State Warriors

Tuesday, April 16:

4:30 p.m. PT: (8) Lakers at (7) Pelicans on TNT

7 p.m. PT: (10) Warriors at (9) Kings on TNT

Friday, April 19:

7 p.m. PT: Winner of Warriors/Kings at Loser of Lakers/Pelicans on TNT

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!