NBA Players & Potential Lakers Targets That Became Trade Eligible on Dec. 15

Under the rules of the NBA CBA, a majority of players who sign free agent contracts in July are not eligible to be traded until Dec. 15 of the following season, which came on Sunday.

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers have had around 25 games to evaluate their rosters, and now can begin making moves to improve, or go the opposite direction and sell to acquire assets leading up to the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

The Lakers, in particular, did not make many moves during the offseason so the Dec. 15 date more so affect players they are trying to acquire as opposed to their own. The only Lakers player that became trade eligible on Dec. 15 is LeBron James, although he received a full no-trade clause in the new deal he signed over the summer. Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns is the only other player in the league to have a full no-trade.

Max Christie was the Lakers’ only other free agent signing, but he is not trade eligible until Jan 15.

Some players the Lakers have been linked to on the trade market can now officially be dealt, most notably Jonas Valanciunas. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Washington Wizards in July and has been linked to L.A. ever since.

Other notable players who can technically be traded, even if it’s unlikely, include Paul George, Klay Thompson, Tobias Harris, Buddy Hield, Pascal Siakam, James Harden, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DeMar DeRozan and Chris Paul.

NBA players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15

^: Players who have the ability to veto trades in 2024-25

*: Players on non-guaranteed or partially guaranteed contracts

Atlanta Hawks

Vit Krejci

Cody Zeller

Boston Celtics

Luke Kornet ^

Neemias Queta

Xavier Tillman

Brooklyn Nets

Keon Johnson *

Shake Milton

Trendon Watford ^

Charlotte Hornets

Seth Curry ^

Taj Gibson *

Chicago Bulls

Talen Horton-Tucker *

Jalen Smith

Cleveland Cavaliers

Tristan Thompson *

Dallas Mavericks

Spencer Dinwiddie

Naji Marshall

Markieff Morris *

Klay Thompson

Denver Nuggets

Vlatko Cancar ^

DeAndre Jordan ^

Dario Saric

Russell Westbrook

Detroit Pistons

Malik Beasley

Simone Fontecchio

Tobias Harris

Golden State Warriors

Kyle Anderson

Buddy Hield

Houston Rockets

Aaron Holiday

Indiana Pacers

James Johnson *

Pascal Siakam

James Wiseman *

Los Angeles Clippers

Mohamed Bamba

Nicolas Batum

Kris Dunn

James Harden ^

Derrick Jones

Kevin Porter

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James ^

Memphis Grizzlies

Luke Kennard ^

Miami Heat

Thomas Bryant

Alec Burks

Kevin Love

Milwaukee Bucks

Taurean Prince

Gary Trent Jr.

Delon Wright

Minnesota Timberwolves

PJ Dozier *

Luka Garza ^

Joe Ingles

New Orleans Pelicans

Javonte Green

Daniel Theis

New York Knicks

Cameron Payne

Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Orlando Magic

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Gary Harris

Cory Joseph

Moritz Wagner

Philadelphia 76ers

Andre Drummond

Paul George

Eric Gordon

Reggie Jackson

Kyle Lowry ^

Caleb Martin

Kelly Oubre

Guerschon Yabusele

Phoenix Suns

Bol Bol ^

Tyus Jones

Damion Lee ^

Monte Morris

Royce O’Neale

Mason Plumlee

Portland Trail Blazers

None

Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan

Alex Len

Jordan McLaughlin

Orlando Robinson *

San Antonio Spurs

Charles Bassey

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Chris Paul

Toronto Raptors

Bruno Fernando *

Garrett Temple

Utah Jazz

Drew Eubanks

Patty Mills

Svi Mykhailiuk

Washington Wizards

Saddiq Bey

Anthony Gill

Jonas Valanciunas

