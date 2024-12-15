Lakers News

NBA Players & Potential Lakers Targets That Became Trade Eligible on Dec. 15

Under the rules of the NBA CBA, a majority of players who sign free agent contracts in July are not eligible to be traded until Dec. 15 of the following season, which came on Sunday.

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers have had around 25 games to evaluate their rosters, and now can begin making moves to improve, or go the opposite direction and sell to acquire assets leading up to the trade deadline on Feb. 6.

The Lakers, in particular, did not make many moves during the offseason so the Dec. 15 date more so affect players they are trying to acquire as opposed to their own. The only Lakers player that became trade eligible on Dec. 15 is LeBron James, although he received a full no-trade clause in the new deal he signed over the summer. Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns is the only other player in the league to have a full no-trade.

Max Christie was the Lakers’ only other free agent signing, but he is not trade eligible until Jan 15.

Some players the Lakers have been linked to on the trade market can now officially be dealt, most notably Jonas Valanciunas. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Washington Wizards in July and has been linked to L.A. ever since.

Other notable players who can technically be traded, even if it’s unlikely, include Paul George, Klay Thompson, Tobias Harris, Buddy Hield, Pascal Siakam, James Harden, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DeMar DeRozan and Chris Paul.

NBA players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15

^: Players who have the ability to veto trades in 2024-25
*: Players on non-guaranteed or partially guaranteed contracts

Atlanta Hawks

Vit Krejci
Cody Zeller

Boston Celtics

Luke Kornet ^
Neemias Queta
Xavier Tillman

Brooklyn Nets

Keon Johnson *
Shake Milton
Trendon Watford ^

Charlotte Hornets

Seth Curry ^
Taj Gibson *

Chicago Bulls

Talen Horton-Tucker *
Jalen Smith

Cleveland Cavaliers

Tristan Thompson *

Dallas Mavericks

Spencer Dinwiddie
Naji Marshall
Markieff Morris *
Klay Thompson

Denver Nuggets

Vlatko Cancar ^
DeAndre Jordan ^
Dario Saric
Russell Westbrook

Detroit Pistons

Malik Beasley
Simone Fontecchio
Tobias Harris

Golden State Warriors

Kyle Anderson
Buddy Hield

Houston Rockets

Aaron Holiday

Indiana Pacers

James Johnson *
Pascal Siakam
James Wiseman *

Los Angeles Clippers

Mohamed Bamba
Nicolas Batum
Kris Dunn
James Harden ^
Derrick Jones
Kevin Porter

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James ^

Memphis Grizzlies
Luke Kennard ^

Miami Heat

Thomas Bryant
Alec Burks
Kevin Love

Milwaukee Bucks

Taurean Prince
Gary Trent Jr.
Delon Wright

Minnesota Timberwolves

PJ Dozier *
Luka Garza ^
Joe Ingles

New Orleans Pelicans

Javonte Green
Daniel Theis

New York Knicks

Cameron Payne

Oklahoma City Thunder

Isaiah Hartenstein

Orlando Magic

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Gary Harris
Cory Joseph
Moritz Wagner

Philadelphia 76ers

Andre Drummond
Paul George
Eric Gordon
Reggie Jackson
Kyle Lowry ^
Caleb Martin
Kelly Oubre
Guerschon Yabusele

Phoenix Suns

Bol Bol ^
Tyus Jones
Damion Lee ^
Monte Morris
Royce O’Neale
Mason Plumlee

Portland Trail Blazers

None

Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan
Alex Len
Jordan McLaughlin
Orlando Robinson *

San Antonio Spurs

Charles Bassey
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Chris Paul

Toronto Raptors

Bruno Fernando *
Garrett Temple

Utah Jazz

Drew Eubanks
Patty Mills
Svi Mykhailiuk

Washington Wizards

Saddiq Bey
Anthony Gill
Jonas Valanciunas

