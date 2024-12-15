NBA Players & Potential Lakers Targets That Became Trade Eligible on Dec. 15

Under the rules of the NBA CBA, a majority of players who sign free agent contracts in July are not eligible to be traded until Dec. 15 of the following season, which came on Sunday.
Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers have had around 25 games to evaluate their rosters, and now can begin making moves to improve, or go the opposite direction and sell to acquire assets leading up to the trade deadline on Feb. 6.
The Lakers, in particular, did not make many moves during the offseason so the Dec. 15 date more so affect players they are trying to acquire as opposed to their own. The only Lakers player that became trade eligible on Dec. 15 is LeBron James, although he received a full no-trade clause in the new deal he signed over the summer. Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns is the only other player in the league to have a full no-trade.
Max Christie was the Lakers’ only other free agent signing, but he is not trade eligible until Jan 15.
Some players the Lakers have been linked to on the trade market can now officially be dealt, most notably Jonas Valanciunas. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Washington Wizards in July and has been linked to L.A. ever since.
Other notable players who can technically be traded, even if it’s unlikely, include Paul George, Klay Thompson, Tobias Harris, Buddy Hield, Pascal Siakam, James Harden, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DeMar DeRozan and Chris Paul.
NBA players eligible to be traded on Dec. 15
^: Players who have the ability to veto trades in 2024-25
*: Players on non-guaranteed or partially guaranteed contracts
Atlanta Hawks
Vit Krejci
Cody Zeller
Boston Celtics
Luke Kornet ^
Neemias Queta
Xavier Tillman
Brooklyn Nets
Keon Johnson *
Shake Milton
Trendon Watford ^
Charlotte Hornets
Seth Curry ^
Taj Gibson *
Chicago Bulls
Talen Horton-Tucker *
Jalen Smith
Cleveland Cavaliers
Tristan Thompson *
Dallas Mavericks
Spencer Dinwiddie
Naji Marshall
Markieff Morris *
Klay Thompson
Denver Nuggets
Vlatko Cancar ^
DeAndre Jordan ^
Dario Saric
Russell Westbrook
Detroit Pistons
Malik Beasley
Simone Fontecchio
Tobias Harris
Golden State Warriors
Kyle Anderson
Buddy Hield
Houston Rockets
Aaron Holiday
Indiana Pacers
James Johnson *
Pascal Siakam
James Wiseman *
Los Angeles Clippers
Mohamed Bamba
Nicolas Batum
Kris Dunn
James Harden ^
Derrick Jones
Kevin Porter
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James ^
Memphis Grizzlies
Luke Kennard ^
Miami Heat
Thomas Bryant
Alec Burks
Kevin Love
Milwaukee Bucks
Taurean Prince
Gary Trent Jr.
Delon Wright
Minnesota Timberwolves
PJ Dozier *
Luka Garza ^
Joe Ingles
New Orleans Pelicans
Javonte Green
Daniel Theis
New York Knicks
Cameron Payne
Oklahoma City Thunder
Isaiah Hartenstein
Orlando Magic
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Gary Harris
Cory Joseph
Moritz Wagner
Philadelphia 76ers
Andre Drummond
Paul George
Eric Gordon
Reggie Jackson
Kyle Lowry ^
Caleb Martin
Kelly Oubre
Guerschon Yabusele
Phoenix Suns
Bol Bol ^
Tyus Jones
Damion Lee ^
Monte Morris
Royce O’Neale
Mason Plumlee
Portland Trail Blazers
None
Sacramento Kings
DeMar DeRozan
Alex Len
Jordan McLaughlin
Orlando Robinson *
San Antonio Spurs
Charles Bassey
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Chris Paul
Toronto Raptors
Bruno Fernando *
Garrett Temple
Utah Jazz
Drew Eubanks
Patty Mills
Svi Mykhailiuk
Washington Wizards
Saddiq Bey
Anthony Gill
Jonas Valanciunas
