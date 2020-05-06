NBA, Players Supporting Mayo Clinic Study On Coronavirus Antibodies

The NBA and sports leagues across the country continue to assess the feasibility of returning to play amidst the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One part of a return for any league will have to be extensive testing, particularly with quick returns.

While there continues to be work toward finding a vaccine, it will still be an extremely long time before one is found and distributed so the NBA would need to take a ton of precautions in a return.

But as more studies are being done, there becomes a better understanding of the virus and how to combat it, which is why the NBA is trying to help in any way they can. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA and its players are supporting a Mayo Clinic study to help better understand the coronavirus and help efforts towards finding a vaccine:

Sources: The NBA and its players are supporting a Mayo Clinic study for antibodies using serology testing (blood draw) to better understand prevalence of coronavirus among players and staff and promote long-term efforts to develop vaccine. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 5, 2020

Major League Baseball and its players are also doing something similar. Players and employees from 27 of its 30 teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, participated in a study with researchers from Stanford and USC.

The goal, much like this Mayo Clinic study the NBA is part of, is to get a better understanding of just how prevalent the virus still is throughout the country while continuing work on a vaccine.

The NBA has been adamant about its desires to finish up this season and are working on a number of ideas to help facilitate that for the current season as well as moving forward. The L.A. Lakers, along with the three other California teams have also been working with Governor Gavin Newsom on a plan to open up training facilities.

Should the league be able to restart the most important thing is the safety of its players and employees. The worst thing that could happen for any league is to contribute in any spread of the coronavirus.

The NBA participating in this study will help greatly in allowing for it to re-open in the safest way possible.