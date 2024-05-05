NBA Playoff Schedule: Conference Semifinals Dates, Times & TV Info

The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the 2024 NBA Playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, setting up all the matchups in the Western Conference Finals.

After beating the Lakers, the Nuggets are facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in what will surely be a war between two of the best teams in the Western Conference. On the other side, the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a battle featuring two of the best perimeter players in the league in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic.

On the other side of the bracket, the New York Knicks will face off against the Indiana Pacers, reigniting one of the best rivalries from the 1990s. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics will face off against the winner of the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic who will be heading to a Game 7.

Although all the series have not been finalized, the NBA released the full schedule of dates for the semifinals with times for some of the games to still be determined:

With the exception of the Nuggets and Timberwolves playing Game 1 this weekend, the rest of the teams will play Game 1 either on Monday or Tuesday with games played just about every other day. Times for some of the games should be determined in the middle of the series depending on how they pan out.

So far, the playoffs have gone almost exactly as planned as the higher seeds minus the Los Angeles Clippers escaped the first round. The Magic could be the second team to accomplish the same feat, though winning a Game 7 on the road is a daunting challenge for any young team.

With how well all the teams have been playing, the league should be excited for what’s shaping up to be another electric round of basketball.

Darvin Ham dismissed as Lakers head coach after 2024 NBA Playoff exit

After losing to the Nuggets in the playoffs for the second consecutive year, the Lakers organization dismissed Darvin Ham as their head coach. The front office will now begin its search for the team’s next head coach.

