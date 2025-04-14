NBA Playoff Schedule & TV Info: Lakers’ First Round Series With Timberwolves

The 2024-25 NBA season has come and gone and it was a successful one for the Los Angeles Lakers as they won 50 games for the first time since 2019-20. JJ Redick made that a goal at the start of the season, and they were able to make good on that.

With them clinching the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers will square off with the six-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, which should be a very intriguing matchup.

That matchup was made possible because the L.A. Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors in the final game of the regular season. That clinched the No. 5 seed for the Clippers, who will face the No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets in the first round.

The Oklahoma City and Houston Rockets clinched the top two seeds, respectively, and will await the winners of the Play-In Tournament for their first round matchups. The Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will play for the No. 7 seed with the loser taking on the winner of the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks for the No. 8 seed.

It’s a loaded Western Conference playoff field as eight teams won at least 48 games and five won at least 50. Any of the top eight teams can conceivably make a run, but the Lakers have to like where they stand and the first round matchup they drew.

The Lakers have home-court advantage in a postseason series for the first time since 2012. They were the No. 1 seed in 2020, but that was played inside the Orlando bubble.

On the Eastern Conference side of things, the 10 teams competing for a chance at the NBA Finals, in order of standings, are: Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

There should be a number of exciting first round matchups in both conferences with the Lakers and Timberwolves being among them. Game 1 will be in the primetime ABC slot on Saturday night, which is exactly where the Lakers were last year as well.

Here is how the schedule is looking for the start of that series with more dates and times to be announced later.

Lakers-Timberwolves first round schedule & TV info

Game 1: Timberwolves at Lakers, Saturday, April 19, 2024, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 2: Timberwolves at Lakers, TBD, TBD

Game 3: Lakers at Timberwolves, TBD, TBD

Game 4: Lakers at Timberwolves, TBD, TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Timberwolves at Lakers, TBD, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Lakers at Timberwolves, TBD, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Timberwolves at Lakers, TBD, TBD

