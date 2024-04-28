NBA Playoff Schedule & TV Info: Lakers Force Game 5 Against Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 on Monday at 7 p.m. PT on TNT after beating them in Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers entered Game 4 down 0-3 in the series and facing elimination, but managed to put together a four quarters of two-way play to stay alive and force the Nuggets to win on their own floor.

Through four games, Los Angeles has had a lead at halftime for each game but found ways to lose in the first three matchups. This time around, though, the Lakers were able to weather the storm and answer any run the Nuggets made to ensure they held on for the win.

Aside from forcing a Game 5, Los Angeles also snapped their 11-game losing streak to Denver that dated back to the Western Conference Finals last year. Each game played out almost exactly the same, with the Lakers going up just to see the Nuggets roar back and take control in the second half.

Getting a win over the defending champions must feel good for the purple and gold who could’ve easily folded and got swept again. However, the Lakers showed real grit and composure in a high-stakes game as they executed their game plan to perfection. Not only that, but for the first time in the series they matched the Nuggets’ physicality and energy.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James showed why the team should never be counted out as they put up masterful performances on both sides of the floor to save L.A.’s season. The duo combined for 55 points, with Davis doing an excellent job cleaning the glass with 23 boards.

Meanwhile, the supporting cast finally stepped up and gave the stars the help they needed. The starting backcourt of D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves had bounce back games, particularly the former who dropped 21 points after going scoreless in Game 4. Reaves matched him with 21 points of his own, including several timely buckets to keep the Denver from mounting a run.

Nikola Jokic still managed to stuff the statsheet with a triple-double of 33 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists, but Los Angeles did well to keep the rest of the Nuggets in check.

Rui Hachimura believes Lakers lack Nuggets’ experience of playing together

Game 3 was a sobering moment for a Lakers team that had just lost a heartbreaker in the game before. Rui Hachimura ruffled some feathers when he said that he thinks Los Angeles lacks the experience Denver has playing with each other.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!