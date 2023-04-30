NBA Playoffs: Lakers Vs. Warriors Second Round Schedule & TV Info

Two of the premier franchises in the NBA had a chance to end their first-round series at home on Friday night for a rivalry gets renewed in the Bay Area. The Los Angeles Lakers took care of their business, dominating the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 to close out their first-round series.

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, were not able to beat the Sacramento Kings, which set up a Game 7 on Sunday with the Lakers waiting on the winner.

Despite their struggles on the road this season, it was the Warriors’ experience that ultimately won out as they handled their business in Game 7 against the Kings. The game was close in the first half, but the Warriors were able to pull away in the third quarter and blew them out in the fourth thanks to a stellar performance from Stephen Curry. He became the first player to score 50 or more points in a Game 7.

Now, the NBA gets its dream second-round matchup with the Lakers and LeBron James taking on Curry and the Warriors. Not only is it two of the league’s premiere West Coast brands, but LeBron and the Warriors have a history, of course.

James and the Warriors faced off in the NBA Finals in four consecutive seasons with Golden State coming out on top three times. And just two seasons ago, in the first NBA Play-In Tournament, it was LeBron leading the Lakers to a victory over the Warriors and advancing to the playoffs while Golden State eventually went home.

This season, the Lakers beat the Warriors three out of four times although key players from both teams missed some of those games.

The good thing for the Lakers though is that they get some extra rest by closing out their series in six games and the other one going seven. Game 1 of the second round will take place on Tuesday night in San Francisco as the Lakers will not have homecourt advantage being the No. 7 seed taking on the No. 6 seeded Warriors.

There also will be less travel with both teams playing in California, which should benefit everybody considering there is only one off day between each game the entire series.

Lakers playoffs schedule vs. Warriors

Game 1: Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 2: Thursday, May 4, 6 p.m. PT, ESPN

Game 3: Saturday, May 6, 5:30 p.m. PT, ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 8, 7 p.m. PT, TNT

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 10, TBD, TNT

Game 6* Friday, May 12, TBD, ESPN

Game 7*: Sunday, May 14, TBD, TBD

*If necessary

