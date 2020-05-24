NBA Podcast: Latest On NBA’s Return, What Games Will Look Like At Disney World

The NBA is rumored to be inching ever closer to a return to the court as actual target dates are beginning to make the rounds and plans for safety are being prepared. It’s been over two months since the league ceased play due to the current pandemic, leaving fans and player alike unsure of whether a 2019-2020 NBA champion would ever be crowned.

However, as Trevor Lane and Keith Smith discuss on the “NBA Front Office Show,” things appear to be looking up for a comeback as the league figures out safety protocols and locations are being debated.

While it’s impossible to create a totally safe environment in this day and age, the league is hoping to minimize risk as much as possible while also recouping some of the massive financial losses they have endured as a result of the shutdown.

Bringing teams back at least long enough to hit the 70 game threshold, and thus fulfill regional television deals, appears to be a likely scenario, with the playoffs starting shortly after.

Furthermore, Disney World in Orlando, Fla., appears to be the front runner to house the league when they return to action. As a former Disney employee with detailed knowledge of the ground, Smith gives us an inside look at how the NBA will go about organizing games on Disney property.

While it’s not the ideal scenario, given the current circumstances, it does appear to be the best option to resume play at the moment, and the likely landing spot for the league.