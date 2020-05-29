NBA Podcast: Latest On NBA’s Return Date, Playoff Formats, Timeline & More

The NBA appears to be on the verge of a comeback, though a lot is still up in the air. For now, it would appear that the league will return at Disney World in Orlando, Fla., but many of the details are still being worked out.

On this episode of the “NBA Front Office Show,” hosts Keith Smith and Trevor Lane break down the decisions still facing the league and which way things are leaning. One of the biggest involves the timeline for when play would start up again.

Logistically, it takes time to move an entire league to a location like Orlando, but the most recent rumors have games taking place towards the end of July or beginning of August. With that timeline, what does that mean for teams and their preparations for the playoffs?

And what does it tell us about the time frame for the NBA Draft, free agency, and the start of next season?

Plus, we discuss the various playoff formats that have been making the rounds, including the 1-16 seeding system and the ‘Group Stage’ idea that appears to be gaining momentum. Are any of them viable options or should the league stick with the tried-and-true method of going with the top 8 teams from each conference?

Will Damian Lillard really follow through on his threat to sit out if the Portland Trail Blazers aren’t given a shot to make the playoffs? Should a “playoffs plus” format be used to give them that opportunity?