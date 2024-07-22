NBA Reaction To LeBron James Taking Over In Team USA’s Win Against Germany

For all the talent on the Team USA roster, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James still finds himself in at heart of some exciting clutch moments.

Against South Sudan, Team USA trailed late in the fourth quarter and needed James to score on a layup to secure the victory. LeBron later said he didn’t mind Team USA being tested by South Sudan, but the win was far too close for comfort.

Team USA took on Germany for their final tune up before the 2024 Paris Olympics and it was a close game throughout as the latter gave the former a run for their money. Germany threatened to upset Team USA with a strong two-way performance in the second half, but James once again came up big in crunch time to give the Americans the win.

Shortly after the game, several former and current NBA players as well as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes marveled at James’ performance:

BRON SO NICE. 😂 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) July 22, 2024

bron been hooping !! 👑 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 22, 2024

That grown man strength hits different huh? Bron out here bullying these young boys. God Bless America — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 22, 2024

BEST PLAYER EVER !!! WE WILL NEVER SEE THIS AGAIN MAN! BRON THE GOAT — Quinn Cook (@QCook323) July 22, 2024

Put the team on his back… — andre (@andre) July 22, 2024

The praise and admiration is warranted as James led all scorers with 20 points in just 18 minutes of action. However, he was also a menace on the defensive end as he routinely was in the right place to deny Germany quality looks in the closing minutes.

At 39 years old, what James is doing is nothing short of amazing and he’s somehow found a way to standout from his superstar teammates. One might argue that James shouldn’t be required to have to carry Team USA, but he’s clearly up to the task to bring home the gold.

With the exhibition slate now over, Team USA will travel to France where their first pool play game will come against Serbia on Sunday morning. James and the rest of the roster must now turn it up a notch as the games will now count toward something.

Lakers’ LeBron James named USA flag bearer for 2024 Paris Olympics

Playing in his fourth Olympics, LeBron James was granted the honor of being one of the USA flag bearers after more than 600 athletes voted.

