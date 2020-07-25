NBA Reminds Team Of Daily Testing Requirement For Players & Staff

Aside from their latest efforts to ramp up the virtual fan experience inside the Walt Disney World bubble, the NBA has maintained their emphasis on taking any and all precautions necessary to ensure the safety of players and staff.

The protocol the NBA has established with the help of the Players Association garnered some heavy praise from the medical community for its comprehensive guidelines. It appears the safety measures have worked to a tee up to this point after the league confirmed zero positive results out of the 346 players that were tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) since July 13.

This should come as no surprising considering the safety measures that have been implemented both on and off the court in the bubble. Regardless, it appears they are making sure not to let up on the strict testing protocols.

According to ESPN’s Mark J. Spears, teams were sent a reminder about the mandatory daily screenings they must undergo:

NBA teams were sent a reminder today that all players & team staff on campus must undergo daily PCR testing to screen potential coronavirus infection, a source said. If not, the person will not be permitted to engage in any team activity until they resume and have a negative test

Although the NBA has done a stellar job of eliminating any cause for a potential outbreak thus far, they are making sure to double down by reminding teams to take preventative action. The league recently made a switch to requiring coaches and players to wear masks during interview sessions.

JaVale McGee feels safe inside bubble

There was initially some concern regarding whether or not JaVale McGee would join the Los Angeles Lakers for their trip to a hotbed like Orlando, Florida, due to his asthma making him a high-risk subject to develop symptoms from COVID-19.

Despite his respiratory condition, McGee is confident in the guidelines that are in place. “I feel like the first thing that weighed in the most was being away from my family for two months. That was the main thing. Second, was definitely my asthma,” he said.

“Didn’t want anything to happen with that. But I’ve been so focused all year on one goal and that’s winning an NBA championship. I feel like I’ve just got to keep going. That’s the best thing for me, is to keep focusing on what I can control right now.

“The NBA has taken a lot of precautions when it comes to COVID, everything that they’re doing is top notch, so I feel pretty safe.”

