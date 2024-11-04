NBA Rookie of the Year Race Heats Up as Dalton Knecht Emerges as Early Contender

The 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year race is off to an exciting start, with several first-year players making strong impressions in the season’s early weeks. Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks leads the pack as the betting favorite at +500 odds. Still, he’s closely followed by two surprising contenders: Los Angeles Lakers’ Dalton Knecht and Memphis Grizzlies’ Zach Edey, both at +550. Like most NHL, NBA, and NFL odds, expect these numbers to move monthly as these players develop.

Knecht Keeps Grinding

Knecht, the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has been a revelation for the Lakers, helping the team to a strong 4-2 start under new head coach JJ Redick. Despite coming off the bench, Knecht has made his presence felt, averaging 9.8 points per game in just 25 minutes of action. His shooting touch has been particularly impressive, with a 52.2% success rate from two-point range and a respectable 24% from beyond the arc.

The 23-year-old rookie’s journey to the NBA is a testament to his perseverance. After playing for three different schools during college, Knecht found his stride at Tennessee, where he showcased the skills that caught the Lakers’ attention. His combination of size (6’6″ with a 6’9″ wingspan), smooth shooting stroke, and ability to attack the rim has made him an immediate contributor to a Lakers team with championship aspirations.

Knecht’s breakout moment came during the preseason when he erupted for 35 points against the Phoenix Suns, including 20 straight points between the fourth quarter and overtime. This performance set a new Lakers preseason scoring record and put the league on notice.

Other Favorites

Meanwhile, Risacher, the top overall pick in the 2024 draft, has had a solid start to his NBA career with the Hawks. The French forward averages 8.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game through his first three games. While his numbers may not be eye-popping, Risacher’s potential and draft pedigree have oddsmakers believing in his long-term prospects. Zach Edey, the towering 7’4″ center from Purdue, has made an immediate impact for the Memphis Grizzlies. Edey’s unique size and skill set have translated well to the NBA game, and he’s quickly become a fan favorite in Memphis.

Next Tier Rookies

Just outside the top three, Alexandre Sarr of the Washington Wizards sits at +800 odds. The 7’0″ power forward from France has shown flashes of brilliance in his first five NBA games, averaging 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and an impressive 2.8 blocks per contest. Sarr’s combination of size, athleticism, and defensive prowess has many believing he could be a dark horse in the Rookie of the Year race.

Bub Carrington, selected by the Washington Wizards, finds himself at +1200 odds. The versatile guard has had an up-and-down start to his NBA career, averaging 5.2 points and 5.2 assists per game through his first five appearances. While his shooting efficiency has been a concern (47.2% true-shooting percentage), Carrington’s playmaking ability and defensive potential have kept him in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Stephon Castle, drafted by the Orlando Magic, rounds out the top contenders at +1000 odds. The 6’6″ guard from UConn has shown flashes of the all-around game that made him a lottery pick, but consistency will be key as he adjusts to the NBA level.

Bronny James Odds Fall

One notable absence from the current Rookie of the Year odds is Bronny James, son of Lakers superstar LeBron James. Despite generating significant betting action during a decent Summer League run, Bronny’s limited playing time in the regular season has pushed him off the board for now. The younger James is still working on his professional game, and the Lakers are cautiously approaching his development.

As the season progresses, the Rookie of the Year race will evolve. Dalton Knecht’s early success with the Lakers firmly put him in the conversation. Still, with talented players like Risacher, Edey, Sarr, and others making their mark, this year’s rookie class is proving to be more competitive than initially expected. Basketball fans and bettors will watch these young stars closely as they adapt to the NBA game and push for one of the league’s most prestigious individual honors.