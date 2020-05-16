NBA Rumors: 2020-21 Regular Season May Begin In December, Possibly Christmas

The NBA continues to seek out the best manner with which to finish out the 2019-20 regular season after it was suspended in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There have been mixed reports regarding whether or not any of the options on the table will ultimately come to fruition. The only certainty is that the events that transpired this year will have a major impact on the timeline of the NBA moving forward.

Not only are they trying to end this season by crowning a champion, but they must also take into account the financial and timely repercussions that have come with the ongoing hiatus. Fortunately, it appears the league may already have an ideal date in mind.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there is reportedly growing support for next season to start in December:

There’s support for a 2020-2021 season that would start in December and extend through late July or August, sources said.

Commissioner Adam Silver has made it clear he does not intend on rushing any sort of decision with respect to returning to play this season, nor for decisions beyond that. However, it’s believed Silver is looking to decide on a course of action within the next two to four weeks.

Two months have gone by since the NBA last played a game and the league continues to find itself navigating uncharted waters as they clamor for a return to action. Some received promising news after they recently announced then decision to allow teams to reopen the practice facilities in states that are not strictly enforcing their respective stay-at-home order.

Among the more notable ideas that have garnered support is to have players gather in Las Vegas to finish out the year. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the NBA is also open to having Dinsey World play host in Orlando, where there is no shortage of resorts for them to stay at.

Even if the plans ultimately fall through, it seems the prospect of the 2020-21 campaign being pushed back could become an inevitability.

The NBA has used Christmas as a marquee date for regular-season games, and due to the lockout in 2011, the 2011-12 regular season did begin on Dec. 25.