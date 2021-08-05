NBA Rumors: Andre Iguodala Narrows Down Free Agency Decision To Lakers, Warriors & Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers have wasted no time filling their roster after completing their blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook, signing a number of free agents to minimum contracts.

Among them have been some familiar faces like Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kent Bazemore as well as some other known names like Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk with Kendrick Nunn taking up a large portion of their mid-level exception.

They still have three available roster spots, and one player they have been linked to is veteran wing Andre Iguodala. A former client of Rob Pelinka’s, who he has spoken highly of, Iguodala is nearing the end of his career and would undoubtedly love to add some more jewelry to his trophy case, which is why he could make some sense for the Lakers.

L.A. can use another defensive-minded and high IQ wing such as Iguodala after losing some key defensive players from their championship core like Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma.

The competition will be stiff though as Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Iguodala has narrowed his free agency decision to the Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets:

The Warriors are likely the favorites to land Iguodala as he of course won three championships there. They are hoping to get back into championship contention with Klay Thompson returning after missing the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

Iguodala also has a relationship with Kevin Durant and some of the Brooklyn Nets players though, so it will be interesting to see what decision the 37-year-old ultimately makes.

Lakers waive McKinnie

One other reason the Lakers are a bit short on the wing is that they decided to waive Alfonzo McKinnie, who was signed to a non-guaranteed contract. That’s what opened up the third roster spot for L.A., giving Pelinka some options with Iguodala appearing to be of them.

