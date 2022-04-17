NBA Rumors: Attractiveness Of Lakers’ Head Coaching Job Is Being Questioned Across The League

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to embark on another head coaching search this offseason after letting go of Frank Vogel at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

It’s no secret that the Lakers and Vogel fell short of expectations as they failed to reach the Play-In Tournament despite having championship aspirations with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

How the Lakers handled Vogel’s firing has gotten the attention of potential candidates though as a report came out just minutes after L.A.’s final game that his days in the organization were done before they had the chance to tell him themselves.

One of the Lakers’ top options is Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, although how the Lakers handled Vogel’s firing may have cost them a chance at him. It appears he may not be the only one as the way the Lakers’ front office handles things has candidates questioning how good the job actually is, via Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the L.A. Times:

Those with knowledge of coaching situations around the league say the Lakers’ reputation isn’t good — concerns about meddling, too many voices, suspect contracts and obvious roster problems creating an equation that has them working from behind. “Is the Lakers’ job that attractive?” one coaching agent asked, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive subject. “I’m not so sure it is. But someone will take the job.”

The report also includes a list of potential head coaching candidates the Lakers are interested in, some that have already been reported and some that haven’t:

Those in the league with knowledge of the situation expect Toronto’s Nick Nurse, Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers and Utah’s Quin Snyder to be candidates should they become available. Former Portland coach Terry Stotts, former Oklahoma City coach Scott Brooks, former Lakers coach Mike Brown and Utah assistant Alex Jensen also might be considered. Same for Juwan Howard, who interviewed in 2019, although sources told The Times that his intention is to continue coaching Michigan, where two of his sons play.

The Lakers may still have some quality candidates interested considering how big their brand is and the roster still contains James and Davis.

If the Lakers want to land one of them though then they may have to change the way they do some things, getting out of the way so the new head coach can do his job properly. If the Lakers fail to do that though and get cheap with contract offers, then they likely won’t get any of the top options that could be available.

Rivers shuts down interest in Lqkers

Rivers is a name that continues to be linked to the Lakers, although he recently shot down those rumors, saying he is not a candidate and will continue to focus on his job with the Philadelphia 76ers.

