NBA Rumors: Bubble Concept Being Discussed For G League Season

All 30 NBA teams appear set for training camp to begin on Dec. 1 after the free agency frenzy that just occurred.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in great shape to repeat after improving their roster, but teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Clippers also got better. The Lakers are currently the odds-on favorite, but the 72-game 2020-21 season may reveal other contenders if things break right.

While the NBA is happy to see the regular season coming back soon, there are still some questions that need to be ironed out. One of them is the 2020-21 G League season as there has been no word on if and when it will start.

However, according to Marc Stein of New York Times, one proposal on how to execute the season is gaining steam:

One option for the forthcoming NBA G League season that has gained some traction, sources say, is a bubble concept in the Atlanta area that would cost NBA teams an entry fee in the $500,000 range Not all 28 G League teams, under that proposal, would be expected to participate — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 27, 2020

The NBA and NBPA proved games could be played in a safe environment after seeing 22 teams play in the Orlando bubble, and it would make sense again for the G-League. There are currently 28 teams in the G League and the report’s note about not every team wanting to pay the $500,000 entry fee could mean the league will see a similar number in the proposed bubble.

One of the reasons why the G League is so important is it allows rookies or players on two-way contracts to get playing time and develop while the parent teams are in mid-season. For example, the Lakers recently announced they re-signed Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way deal but the intriguing big man will likely not see much playing time throughout the year.

It remains to be seen if another plan to host the G League season is in the works, but for now the current proposal seems like the best bet.

Talen Horton-Tucker poised for rotation role

Because the upcoming 2020-21 season is happening so soon, players like Talen Horton-Tucker should see spot rotation minutes for the Lakers.

Horton-Tucker flashed a little bit of his unique skillset during the playoffs, showing some defensive ability and a knack for finishing at the rim. Los Angeles is expected to monitor the minutes of its veteran players, paving the way for the young guard to make his stake in the NBA.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!