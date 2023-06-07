NBA Rumors: Chris Paul Potentially To Be Waived By Suns & Hit Unrestricted Free Agency

The NBA is in the midst of an exciting Finals matchup between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from swirling.

As per usual, the Los Angeles Lakers remain at the forefront as all eyes have been on LeBron James who teased retiring a few weeks ago. While there hasn’t been much of an update in regards to his future with the Lakers, he has still seen his name pop up as there were reports that Kyrie Irving reached out to him about potentially teaming up on the Dallas Mavericks.

Point guard is going to be a position of interest for the Lakers as they’ve got to weigh whether or not D’Angelo Russell’s subpar playoff run is worth the investment. Russell’s struggles in the postseason opened the door for more Irving talk, and while the possibility seems unlikely anything can happen in the NBA.

Adding to the intrigue is that Chris Paul is reportedly going to be waived by the Phoenix Suns, via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report:

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns have notified star Chris Paul that he will be waived, making the future Hall of Famer one of the top free agents this offseason, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2023

Despite getting waived, Paul seems to be planning to continue his playing career:

With Paul suddenly on the market, fans began to instantly link him to the Lakers roster. His relationship with James is well-documented and the chance for the two to finally join forces feels as real as ever.

Los Angeles doesn’t project to operate as a cap space team considering they’ve got key free agents like Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to make decisions on so the only way they could land Paul is if he agrees to play on the taxpayer’s mid-level exception or a veteran’s minimum contract.

If the Suns don’t waive him though then they would be able to work out a trade where the Lakers send players or assets back. No moves have been made official yet and the Suns are still deciding which path is best with bringing him back still being an option as well, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Suns and Paul are exploring multiple options, league sources tell The Athletic, including a trade, waiving and stretching his contract over multiple years, or waiving and potentially re-resigning him in free agency, league sources say.

It’s a full circle moment as it’s been 12 years since David Stern vetoed the infamous trade that would’ve sent Paul to Los Angeles, but perhaps that reality finally comes to pass.

Chris Paul thinks LeBron James isn’t slowing down anytime soon

Paul has shown some decline in his play the past couple of years as injuries and age have sapped him of his speed and quickness. However, he doesn’t seem to believe the same is happening to James as he said the King doesn’t look like he’ll be slowing down anytime soon.

