NBA Rumors: Coaching Staff Changes Allowed For Conference Semifinals

The second round of the NBA Playoffs brought with it several changes to the rules that are in place in the Walt Disney World bubble. With more teams being eliminated, the NBA is allowing the remaining franchises to increase the size of their traveling party, initially constrained to 35 members each.

Earlier this week, players were able to reunite with their friends and family members for the first time in two months. Player guests had to clear quarantine protocols first and are subject to strict rules during their stay in the bubble.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said the majority of his team’s players will be able to see their families upon clearing quarantine at some point Friday.

And according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, teams will be permitted to make adjustments to their coaching staff on Saturday:

Sources: NBA teams in Orlando will be able to add one staff member on campus — as well as swap someone out — on Sept. 5. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2020

Vogel previously expressed hope he would eventually be able to replenish his staff after many of its valuable members had been left home. “Honestly, it was fairly miserable having to place a value on everybody’s contributions,” Vogel said of setting the travel party list for entry into the bubble.

However, one candidate who can be ruled out is assistant coach Lionel Hollins due to being deemed at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vogel: Lakers flexible enough to play with small or big lineups

Despite the disadvantages L.A. have to face in the Orlando bubble, Vogel is confident his team is well-equipped to make a serious title run this season.

The Lakers head coach has emphasized the flexibility of his roster, allowing the team to perform in both a small or big lineup successfully, which could prove significant in the latter stages of the playoffs. “We play some big lineups and some small lineups as part of our normal rotation and part of what we do,” he said.

“If we were to go small, for higher volumes, it’s still within who the Lakers are this season. We’re prepared to do both, be flexible and counter every attack that we see.”

