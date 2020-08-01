NBA Rumors: ‘Combine HQ’ Platform To Aid Teams In 2020 Draft Process
Stacy Revere-Getty Images
Up next
Author

While the eyes of NBA fans are set on Walt Disney World and the season restart, the eight teams not invited to the bubble are moving onto planning for their future.

And that involves preparing for the 2020 NBA Draft which, as everything this season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will be carried out in a much different way this year. The draft, historically, has taken place during the conference finals.

But with the four-month hiatus causing an organizational nightmare for the Association and its teams, it has been pushed back and will occur on Oct. 16.

If the NBA Finals are decided in Game 7 scheduled for Oct. 13, teams would select new prospects only four days after the new champions are crowned. Meanwhile, free agency will begin only two days later.

Making draft decisions is set to be much more difficult this year considering the demanding schedule and the physical distancing guidelines required because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the NBA is planning to launch a digital scouting platform to aid teams in the draft process:

The 2020 Draft Lottery will take place on Aug. 20, nearly one week earlier than it was originally pencilled in for on Aug. 25. The new early-entry deadline is scheduled for Aug. 17. Players will have until Oct. 6 to withdraw.

NBA Draft overview for Lakers

This year the Lakers will be selecting toward the end of the first round. Their record is currently best in the Western Conference and second only to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Drafting late has not stopped them from making quality roster additions in the past decade. Kyle Kuzma, Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Ivica Zubac, and Svi Mykhailiuk were all selected at the 27th overall pick or later.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Facetimed Kobe Bryant Following Game 7 Win

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Donates $323,000 To Feeding America For Birthday, In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

It has been nearly two months since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other passengers tragically passed…
LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Roster For NBA Restart At Walt Disney World Features 17 Players

With a deadline last week for teams to set their rosters for the NBA restart at Walt Disney World in Orlando…

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Got ‘Emotional’ After Watching Game 7 Of 2010 NBA Finals Against Celtics

Rather than preparing for the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has spurred many to take a walk…
Kobe Bryant, Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Bruce Lee

Vanessa Bryant Shares Look At Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Protro ‘Bruce Lee’

After being signed to Adidas for his first handful of years in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant…