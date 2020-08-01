NBA Rumors: ‘Combine HQ’ Platform To Aid Teams In 2020 Draft Process

While the eyes of NBA fans are set on Walt Disney World and the season restart, the eight teams not invited to the bubble are moving onto planning for their future.

And that involves preparing for the 2020 NBA Draft which, as everything this season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will be carried out in a much different way this year. The draft, historically, has taken place during the conference finals.

But with the four-month hiatus causing an organizational nightmare for the Association and its teams, it has been pushed back and will occur on Oct. 16.

If the NBA Finals are decided in Game 7 scheduled for Oct. 13, teams would select new prospects only four days after the new champions are crowned. Meanwhile, free agency will begin only two days later.

Making draft decisions is set to be much more difficult this year considering the demanding schedule and the physical distancing guidelines required because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the NBA is planning to launch a digital scouting platform to aid teams in the draft process:

The NBA is hoping to enhance the draft proces for teams with a win-based platform called “Combine HQ,” a source said. It will help teams scout 105 draft eligible prospects virtually that have been voted on to view by teams. Player profiles, stats and interviews will be included. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 27, 2020

The 2020 Draft Lottery will take place on Aug. 20, nearly one week earlier than it was originally pencilled in for on Aug. 25. The new early-entry deadline is scheduled for Aug. 17. Players will have until Oct. 6 to withdraw.

NBA Draft overview for Lakers

This year the Lakers will be selecting toward the end of the first round. Their record is currently best in the Western Conference and second only to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Drafting late has not stopped them from making quality roster additions in the past decade. Kyle Kuzma, Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Ivica Zubac, and Svi Mykhailiuk were all selected at the 27th overall pick or later.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!