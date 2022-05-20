NBA Rumors: Concepts For New In-Season Tournament Could Launch As Soon As 2023-24

The introduction of the Play-In Tournament has changed the way teams approach the end of the regular season in the NBA.

Giving teams in ninth and 10th places one last chance to salvage their campaign and qualify for the playoffs resulted in a reduction of meaningless games. Memorably, the New Orleans Pelicans desperately raced to improve their position in the standings and book a spot in the Play-In in 2019-20 and 2021-22— and did so successfully this year, at the expense of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The tournament has also caused plenty of noteworthy upsets, including the elimination of the Golden State Warriors last season and the early exit of the L.A. Clippers in the still ongoing campaign.

The success of the Play-In Tournament has encouraged the NBA to consider creating another competitive event — but one that would take place during the regular season. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports plans for a new in-season tournament are starting to take shape:

The NBA is discussing a new In-Season Tournament that would begin as soon as the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. With the Play-In Tournament here to stay given its success, concepts are beginning to ramp up on another competitive event. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2022

Previous reports claimed the NBA could incentivize the league’s stars to take the new competitive event seriously by offering $1 million per player in prize money. Earlier in 2021-22, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was concerned about star players not participating in the full extent of games during a season.

’Widespread support’ around NBA for limiting transition take fouls

Among other changes the NBA has recently discussed, the league’s general managers debated implementing punishment for players committing transition take fouls, otherwise known as the “Euro Foul.”

A new rule would see the offensive team earn one free throw and keep the possession of the ball after its player was intentionally stopped on the break by the defending side.

The proposal reportedly enjoyed “widespread support” among the general managers who debated the potential rule change.

