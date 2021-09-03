NBA Rumors: Coronavirus Vaccine Policies For 2021-22 Season Released
After a truncated 2020-21 season that featured fanless arenas and extensive coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, the NBA is transitioning to a more normal 2021-22 season.

Last season started in December after the 2020 NBA playoffs ran all the way into mid-October, pushing the start of the season back. In order to compensate for the change, the league instituted a 72-game season and a playoff schedule that went until late July just before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It was a trying time for each organization as they tried to navigate a basketball season in the midst of a pandemic, but the NBA and players deserve all the credit in the world for making it work. While the threat of the coronavirus has not disappeared, the league appears comfortable in loosening up some of its policies and guidelines in order to create a better experience for players and fans.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA will be returning to normal bench seating and players that are vaccinated will have fewer restrictions in place during the season:

These new protocols and rules are in line with the recent report that team and arena personnel whose roles involve close interactions with players must be fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines have been widely available for quite some time and the new measures are being enacted in order to protect everyone involved with gameday operations.

Even though these mandates are being put into place, there are going to be occurrences that disrupt the schedule though at least it seems the league is better prepared to handle those situations this time around.

Rajon Rondo wants to bring championship parade to Los Angeles

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to properly celebrate their 2020 NBA Championship with a parade. Rajon Rondo recently signed with the Lakers and said he wanted to bring a parade to Los Angeles.

“Just a positive mindset, a forward mindset understanding that we didn’t get our parade but coming back off, it’ll be a year of being a champion, you want to do it again. And I want obviously a parade here in L.A. and this is I think a special team that could possibly make that happen.”

