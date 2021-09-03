NBA Rumors: Coronavirus Vaccine Policies For 2021-22 Season Released

After a truncated 2020-21 season that featured fanless arenas and extensive coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, the NBA is transitioning to a more normal 2021-22 season.

Last season started in December after the 2020 NBA playoffs ran all the way into mid-October, pushing the start of the season back. In order to compensate for the change, the league instituted a 72-game season and a playoff schedule that went until late July just before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It was a trying time for each organization as they tried to navigate a basketball season in the midst of a pandemic, but the NBA and players deserve all the credit in the world for making it work. While the threat of the coronavirus has not disappeared, the league appears comfortable in loosening up some of its policies and guidelines in order to create a better experience for players and fans.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA will be returning to normal bench seating and players that are vaccinated will have fewer restrictions in place during the season:

Sources: The NBA will return to normal team bench seating for the 2021-22 season, with teams no longer requiring cool down/timeout chairs or assigned seats. Game day personnel are currently expected to be required to wear facemasks at start of season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2021

Fans within 15 feet of the court must be fully vaccinated or return a negative coronavirus test prior to the game. https://t.co/B9Q38xqWNn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2021

Sources: The NBA has informed teams that it anticipates that fully vaccinated players and team personnel will not be required to undergo regular coronavirus testing during 2021-22 season. Non-fully vaccinated players/personnel will undergo regular testing. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2021

Fully vaccinated individuals: Not required to quarantine if close contact. No restrictions on team activities. Non-fully-vaccinated: Required to quarantine for seven days if close contact. Masks at facilities/team travel. Not able to sit next to other players during activities. https://t.co/ASKdCdfD1t — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2021

If all players on a team are fully vaccinated, NBA and NBPA anticipate there would be no restrictions on those players‘ away-from-work activities (such as accessing indoor bars, clubs, lounges), sources said. https://t.co/ASKdCdfD1t — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2021

These new protocols and rules are in line with the recent report that team and arena personnel whose roles involve close interactions with players must be fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines have been widely available for quite some time and the new measures are being enacted in order to protect everyone involved with gameday operations.

Even though these mandates are being put into place, there are going to be occurrences that disrupt the schedule though at least it seems the league is better prepared to handle those situations this time around.

