NBA Rumors: Former Lakers Center Dwight Howard To Meet With Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers roster looks set for the 2023-24 season as they shored up the center position.

For months, Christian Wood had been linked to the Lakers as a potential option and the two sides finally came to an agreement on a two-year deal with a player option in the second year. With Wood on board, Los Angeles has a solid and versatile front court rotation to spell Anthony Davis.

Although the Lakers may be set with their team, other contenders in the Western Conference are surely looking for pieces to add to their bench in preparation for the regular season. For example, the Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back after their second-round exit and could use another big man to help them with their size and rebounding issues.

To that end, the Warriors are reportedly going to meet with former Los Angeles big man Dwight Howard next week, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard will meet with the Golden State Warriors next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The team has been exploring signing a reserve veteran big man, and now the 2020 Lakers championship center will visit with Warriors officials soon. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2023

Howard spent this past year playing overseas in Taiwan, but this isn’t the first time his name has been linked to an NBA team as he was previously interested in joining the Sacramento Kings. The veteran might have some juice left in the tank given his international stats, but playing at the league level is an entirely different beast.

For Golden State, there’s nothing wrong with doing some due diligence to see what their options are and Howard wouldn’t likely play a sizable role if a deal were to come about. For Lakers fans, it would be painful to see him join a rival in the Warriors but seeing him back in the NBA would be fun and entertaining.

Howard’s experience is a valuable resource for any team and it will be interesting to see if this is his ticket back to the league.

Dwight Howard wishes 2019-20 Lakers team stayed together

Howard played an integral role on the Los Angeles team that won the 2020 NBA Championship. The former All-Star was an excellent back up big man who was able to step in and guard opposing centers to preserve Davis.

That roster was dismantled the following season and Howard wishes that they would’ve stayed together to make another run.

