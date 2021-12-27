NBA News: Hawks Sign Former Lakers Forward Chaundee Brown To 10-Day Contract
(Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
Up next
Author

The NBA’s coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has offered current and former Los Angeles Lakers players plenty of opportunities to either return to the league or play a bigger role on other teams during the 2021-22 season.

Many of them ended up on the Chicago Bulls. Alfonzo McKinnie signed a 10-day contract with the Bulls when the virus sidelined the majority of the team’s roster earlier in December.

On Dec. 26, Chicago upgraded his deal to a standard NBA contract, tying him down until the end of the season.

Mac McClung is yet to make an appearance for the Bulls after signing his 10-day contract. Meanwhile, Stanley Johnson went from signing for the South Bay Lakers in November to penning a 10-day deal with the Bulls in December, to eventually putting up a spectacular debut for the main Lakers team in a Christmas Day loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Now, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Atlanta Hawks are close to signing Chaundee Brown, whom the Lakers waived earlier this week:

Brown featured in two games for the Lakers this season, averaging 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 points over 10.5 minutes on the floor.

The Lakers themselves have brought back two of their former players this year, signing Isaiah Thomas and Jemerrio Jones to 10-day contracts.

Meanwhile, L.A. penned Avery Bradley to a non-guaranteed deal just before the campaign’s tip-off.

David Fizdale praises forward’s Johnson after Lakers debut

Johnson scored seven points in over 27 minutes against the Nets, putting on an impressive defensive performance that helped the Lakers overcome a 23-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Purple and Gold eventually lost the game, but the forward’s effort on Thursday still earned him hefty praise from acting head coach David Fizdale.

“Some incredible efforts being made,” Fizdale said of the Lakers’ fourth-quarter rally. “Stanley Johnson was fantastic on [James Harden]. For a guy just getting moved up, that’s pretty big time.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Lakers News: Julius Randle Discusses His Limited Playing Time

Lakers News: Julius Randle Discusses His Limited Playing Time

Many people were surprised when Los Angeles Lakers head coach Byron Scott made the move to bring Julius Randle off the bench as he had been one of the more consistent players to this point…

2018 NBA Draft: Cal’s Marcus Lee, Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett Among Prospects Invited For Lakers Pre-Draft Workout

The 2018 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, which means the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams are entering the…
Magic Johnson Helps Out At Jordan Clarkson’s Youth Basketball Camp (video)

Magic Johnson Helps Out At Jordan Clarkson’s Youth Basketball Camp (VIDEO)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson hosted his second annual Nike JC6 youth basketball camp focusing on inspiring younger generations to take a sense of pride in their community…

Complete Schedule With TV & Streaming Info. For Play-In Tournament Featuring Lakers Hosting Warriors

Following the conclusion of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers wound up in the seventh seed in the Western Conference…