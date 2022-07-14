NBA Rumors: Jazz Make All Veteran Players Available For Trade Talks

The Utah Jazz are the latest NBA team to hit the reset button, breaking up the Donovan Mitchell-Rudo Gobert duo.

The Jazz traded Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for an impressive haul of future first-round picks and a slate of role players. Patrick Beverley landed in Salt Lake City through that trade – but might soon be on the move again as the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have reportedly shown interest in trading for the veteran guard.

But it seems the Gobert trade only marked the beginning of Utah’s summer business, as the Jazz are now believed to be open to the idea of parting ways with Mitchell as well. In fact, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones report that the franchise has made all its players available for trade:

Sources say the Jazz have made all of their veteran players available in trade talks, and there are no untouchable players currently on the roster. Guards Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, and Jordan Clarkson have been pursued by teams across the league in recent weeks.

The Lakers’ reported interest in Beverley comes as a surprise considering L.A. was believed to be looking to add shooters to the roster via trade. Any further offseason activity of the Purple and Gold hinges on the Kyrie Irving saga. After weeks of rumors claiming Irving is pushing his move to L.A., the latest reports said he never asked to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers are also reportedly unwilling to include multiple first-round picks to swap Russell Westbrook for Irving, further complicating a potential deal.

Lakers considered offering taxpayer mid-level exception money to Donte DiVincenzo

The Lakers signed Lonnie Walker IV using their taxpayer mid-level exception, what one of the few ways they could acquire players to contracts other than veteran minimum this summer.

But reports claim L.A. considered earmarking the $6.5 million exception, or a part of it, for former Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo. The Purple and Gold eventually opted not to sign DiVincenzo due to injury concerns.

The guard then signed with the Golden State Warriors for $4.5 million.

