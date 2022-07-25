NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Has ‘Shown No Change’ In Trade Request From Nets; Celtics Have Made Offer

The NBA offseason is beginning to wind down, with most of the major names available having been settled. But the biggest situation that has yet to be resolved remains in Brooklyn as the Nets figure out what to do with their superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

At the outset of free agency, Durant demanded a trade from Brooklyn and while there have been discussions and rumors, no deal has materialized and that has directly impacted the Nets potential moves with Irving. Things have quieted down on the Durant trade front leading some to wonder whether Durant and Irving will simply run it back one more time with the Nets.

But despite the overall quietness in Brooklyn, Durant has not budged on his trade stance according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Durant has shown no change in his stance, sources say, and executives from across the league at the Las Vegas Summer League this month wondered whether his status for training camp could be in question via holdout should no trade develop.

It sounds as if Durant has played his last game for the Nets, but the question remains what team has the capability to trade for him in what will undoubtedly cost a team a massive haul. A new team has recently emerged in the Durant sweepstakes as the Boston Celtics made an offer to Brooklyn headlined by Jaylen Brown that was rejected:

The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added. Currently, the Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player assets or pick assets, but the franchise is mulling over next steps on how to approach discussions. As of right now, the Celtics have emerged as a serious possibility as a landing spot for Durant. They have tremendous interest in bringing him in and view him as a piece that could take them over that final hurdle. Although there is work to be done, there is a deal to be had that would suffice the Nets’ overwhelming ask.

The Nets want an absolutely massive haul for Durant, and considering other deals that have happened this offseason, they could get one. Negotiations will certainly continue on between the sides and that could be great news for the Los Angeles Lakers and a potential Kyrie Irving deal.

It has continually been reported that the Nets want to handle a Durant deal before moving on to an Irving trade and if they are able to pull in the massive haul many expect, they could be willing to take a little less in an Irving trade, which is ideal for the Lakers.

If Durant is gone, Irving will almost certainly be out the door not long after and the Lakers could be the beneficiary.

Monk believes James, Davis and Westbrook can work on Lakers

As it currently stands, however, the Lakers superstar trio remains LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook and their former teammate believes they can work things out and succeed.

Malik Monk, who had a career year last season before signing with the Sacramento Kings this summer in free agency, said that he believes all three are great and with the conversations the three have had, it will work out just fine.

