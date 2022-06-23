NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Unsure Of Future With Nets, Could Open Door For Kyrie Irving Trade With Lakers Among Preferred Destinations

The NBA Draft is always a day where a ton of moves and trades can happen and this year’s edition is expected to be no different as the Los Angeles Lakers have already bought themselves into the second round. While much of the focus tends to be on younger prospects, big names can be dealt as well and one of the biggest potentially on the move is Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

The future of Irving in Brooklyn has been in question since their season ended in the first round of the playoffs. Irving missed much of this season due to not being vaccinated and has a player option on his deal worth $36.9 million. It is still unclear whether he will choose to opt in or hit free agency, but he originally joined the Nets in tandem with his good friend Kevin Durant and it would make sense if the two wanted to remain together in Brooklyn.

But apparently, Durant is also unsure whether he wants to remain in Brooklyn as Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that he will be monitoring what the Nets do and considering his future options, which could open up the door for Irving to move on as well:

Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2022

Irving and the Nets have reportedly been at an impasse in contract negotiations though the two sides were reportedly trying to figure out a solution. But if one can not be reached, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski reports Irving has a list of teams he would consider being dealt to, and the Lakers are on that list:

ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Reports of a potential Irving deal to Los Angeles have been floating around and he has even apparently been in contact with Lakers superstar and former teammate LeBron James on a potential reunion.

Obviously if a talent like Irving is available there will be many teams interested, but a chance to reunite with the teammate whom he had the most success with could be the best for all parties involved.

