NBA Rumors: Kings To Sign Former Lakers Center Damian Jones

When Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol were both out of the lineup, the Los Angeles Lakers brought in big man Damian Jones on a pair of 10-day contracts to bring some size and athleticism. He spent 20 days with the Lakers but was eventually replaced by Andre Drummond, as the Lakers signed the former All-Star via the buyout market.

This left Jones as an unrestricted free agent available to sign with any team that wanted him. For a couple of weeks, Jones went unsigned as teams focused on buyout acquisitions. Now that the market has settled, Jones has found another home.

It appears Jones will sign a 10-day contract with the Sacramento Kings, according to Jason Jones of The Athletic:

Per a league source, the Kings plan to sign center Damian Jones to a 10-day contract. Adds much-needed size/athleticism to the frontcourt. He was most recently with the Lakers on two 10-day deals. — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) April 3, 2021

Much like the Lakers when Jones signed, the Kings center rotation has been battered with injury. Marvin Bagley III and Hassan Whiteside are both out and could stay out for quite some time.

This left the Kings with just Richaun Holmes, Chimezie Metu and Chris Silva. While three big men are normally enough, there simply isn’t enough talent there to turn down a player like Jones if he’s available.

It’s unclear how much of an opportunity Jones will have with the Kings over the next 10 days, but it does give him another chance to find a home for the remainder of the season. The Lakers had nothing but positive things to say about Jones during his three weeks with the team.

In eight games with the Lakers (six starts), Jones averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting an incredible 94.1 percent from the field.

Drummond still struggling with toe injury

Jones’ replacement on the Lakers roster, Drummond, played just one game before going down with an injury himself after the toenail on his right big toe came completely off.

He is making progress in his recovery, but Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said before Sunday’s game against the L.A. Clippers that it will be a little more time before he’s able to return.

“He’s still having trouble putting his shoe on the first two days through it. He’s just not there yet, still in a great deal of discomfort and we want to make sure that this thing gets behind him.”

