NBA Rumors: Knicks’ Cam Reddish Trade Talks Intensifying With Lakers, Bucks & Mavericks Interested

The NBA’s trade deadline is fast approaching with just about three weeks remaining for teams to finalize improvements to their roster or begin solidifying rebuilds. One name that has routinely been discussed as a player likely to be traded is New York Knicks forward and former lottery pick Cam Reddish.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Reddish for nearly one year, when the Atlanta Hawks deemed it time to move on from him. The Knicks ultimately won the bidding war when L.A. was unwilling to deal a first-round pick.

Now, the Knicks are attempting to move Reddish once again, with three teams — predictably including the Lakers — reportedly vying for his services as talks intensify, according to NBA insider Marc Stein:

Cam Reddish is the New York Knick most likely to be moved before the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline, league sources say. The Knicks have redoubled their efforts to find a new home for Reddish with essentially three weeks to go until the deadline, sources tell The Stein Line, with the Dallas Mavericks having joined the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers on the list of known potential trade partners. Reddish has been unable to win trust or regular minutes from Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau since New York acquired him from Atlanta just over a year ago.

The Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks are both — like the Lakers — strong on-paper fits for Reddish. In theory, a 3-and-D wing like Reddish should thrive in a majority of NBA systems today. However, translating the physical tools into results has long been an issue for the 2019 10th overall pick.

But the Knicks’ asking price has dwindled down to just two second-round picks, despite trading away a first-rounder to land him. At that price, most teams hoping to contend for a championship would easily take a flier on a player like Reddish and hope the new situation gives him a refreshed mindset.

At this point, it would be surprising to see the Feb. 9 deadline come and go without a Reddish deal. For months, all indications have pointed towards the Lakers being his eventual landing spot, but crazier things have happened when the trade deadline nears.

Lakers among many teams reportedly looking to acquire Bojan Bogdanovic

Another popular name within Lakers trade circles is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Rumors linking Bogdanovic to L.A. date back to his time with the Utah Jazz, and have only strengthened with the Pistons reportedly being willing to move him for the right price.

