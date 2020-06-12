NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Organizing Zoom Call Amidst ‘Growing Concern’ From Players About League Restart In Orlando Bubble

Over the past couple of weeks a return to play for the NBA seemingly appeared as thought it had been agreed to. The league’s board of governors agreed to a plan and the NBPA representatives approved the plan as well.

Though there are still many details to be worked out, everything is moving towards the return, but all players aren’t happy with this idea and superstar point guard Kyrie Irving seems to be chief among them.

There have been reports that many players have privately expressed frustration that everyone’s voice wasn’t heard for this vote and many wonder whether they should return in this climate.

With there already being concerns about returning during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the powerful movement going on around the world about racial injustices has brought up other concerns about whether a return is the best thing to do.

That message reportedly is being driven by NBPA vice president Kyrie Irving, who is organizing a Zoom call to discuss the next course of action, per Taylor Rooks and Howard Beck of Bleacher Report, and Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports:

MORE: I've spoken to multiple players, about 5 days ago there was a zoom call of about 50 players discussing what they can do to take a stand. They are planning another call tonight with about 150 players to solidify what that stand is and stress this only works if they unify. https://t.co/FsklmAiD1I — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 12, 2020

Adding to Taylor's report: I'm told today's conf call could involve up to 200 players. Also hearing that Kyrie Irving has been a driving force in organizing these calls, and in raising concerns over NBA's bubble plan. https://t.co/0voQafmveO — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 12, 2020

As @TaylorRooks, @HowardBeck reports, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has organized a call tonight for players to discuss what position they should take. He’s of mindset that during racial tension, not returning to play should be considered, sources say. https://t.co/8W8VaZMxQh — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 12, 2020

The NBA is a predominantly black league and players have brought up the bad optics of so many going into a bubble to simply entertain and help the NBA’s financial burden amidst such an important movement that affects so many of them.

Irving is one of the league’s more progressive thinkers and in addition to the social aspect he is raising, there also is the factor that he is unlikely to play again this season. Thus, he wouldn’t necessarily have much incentive to support the NBA’s return.

That being said, there is the factor of looking beyond this season. Los Angeles Lakers veteran Jared Dudley has been among those to highlight the impact this season — if and how it is played out — will have on future contracts and the CBA.