NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Wants To Return To Mavericks In Free Agency & Shut Down Any Talks Of Joining Lakers

One name that has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers for a long time now has been that of point guard Kyrie Irving. It is known that the Lakers had discussions on a trade for Irving when he was with the Brooklyn Nets. He was ultimately dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, but now an unrestricted free agent this summer, the rumors of him in purple and gold have persisted.

From the Lakers side of things, it has been consistent over the past few months that the franchise has no interest in pursuing Irving in free agency. Another twist was recently added as it was reported that Irving contacted Lakers superstar LeBron James about potentially coming to Dallas, though the possibility of that is extremely minor.

Perhaps Irving went that route due to his desire to remain with the Mavericks. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Irving has regularly expressed his desire to remain in Dallas and actually wants to end the rumors that he prefers to join the Lakers:

Yet two sources close to the process insisted Monday that Irving has consistently expressed a desire to remain a Maverick and actually wants to shut down the notion that he’s angling to get to L.A. “He wants to stay,” said one source.

From a monetary standpoint, it makes sense that Irving would want to remain in Dallas as the Mavericks can offer him the biggest contract possible. And considering the Mavericks gave up a lot to acquire Irving this season, they would surely prefer to keep him around as opposed to losing him for nothing.

The link of Irving to the Lakers has always been centered around LeBron and the success the pair had as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The duo works well together and the James was open about his desire for the franchise to acquire him when he was available.

In the end, all of this seems to be pointing towards Irving re-signing with the Mavericks this offseason while the Lakers focus on other ways to improve their roster and make a championship run next season.

Lakers uninterested in acquiring Kyrie Irving or LeBron James to Dallas deal

When it was reported that Irving had contacted James about possibly joining the Mavericks, it was a surprising development to say the least. But the Lakers themselves are already shooting down any possibility of that taking place.

Recent reports reiterated that the Lakers have no desire to acquire Irving, nor are they interested in any potential deal that would send LeBron to Dallas. While a trade is technically possible, the Mavericks’ assets are underwhelming to say the least.

