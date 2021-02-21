NBA Rumors: Lakers Among Teams That Will Pursue DeMarcus Cousins

With roster turnover that came after winning the championship, there were some questions how the Los Angeles Lakers could repeat this season.

The Lakers won the title on the back of the size and physicality in the paint, but saw that advantage disappear when JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard left via trade and free agency, respectfully. Although the centers did not play much in the playoffs, they were still useful in specific matchups as they were able to protect the paint and act as lob threats.

Los Angeles replaced the McGee and Howard with Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell, and although the newcomers have performed admirably they are much different players. Gasol and Harrell are not traditional shot-blockers and do not possess the same length and athleticism as McGee and Howard.

Now with Anthony Davis out for at least the next four weeks, big man depth is suddenly an issue. And according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, it appears as though the Lakers will be looking to reunite with DeMarcus Cousins to solve that problem:

Sources: The Lakers will be among the teams to pursue DeMarcus Cousins. The market will be limited for Cousins, sources say. He has struggled this year after returning from multiple major injuries. But for LA or any team in need of big man depth, few options bring higher upside. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 20, 2021

Cousins spent most of the 2019-20 season with Los Angeles before being waived midseason. The big man was able to land with the Houston Rockets, but the two sides have reportedly agreed to part ways as the team look to focus on their youth.

Although Cousins is far from the player he used to be, he would only be asked to play spot minutes for the Lakers as Davis recovers from his calf strain. Also, his familiarity with the team and head coach Frank Vogel’s scheme should make him a worthwhile flier.

Players on the Lakers were happy to see Cousins take the floor this season, and it might only be a matter of time before he is suiting up for them.

Lakers should be considered favorites to sign Cousins

Although Cousins was previously waived by the Lakers, the team allowed him to use their training facility as he rehabbed from his various injuries. Also working in L.A.’s favor is his relationship with Davis as the two are close friends.

A reunion makes too much sense on paper, so it will be interesting to see if Cousins finally dons a Lakers uniform.

