NBA Rumors: Lakers Among Teams To Meet With Both LaMarcus Aldridge & Andre Drummond

The NBA trade deadline has passed, and though the Los Angeles Lakers remained firm with their roster, the buyout market is beginning to open up with some coveted names expected to be available, including LaMarcus Aldridge and Andre Drummond.

Both players and their teams made it clear around the All-Star break that they wouldn’t have a long-term future with each other and were looking to move on. While Drummond and Aldridge were both shopped on the trade market, neither wound up being dealt, paving the way for them to be bought out to sign with a team of their choosing.

The Lakers have been tied with potentially bringing in Aldridge in the past, citing the ineffectiveness of Marc Gasol as a primary reason. Drummond has been the player they have been connected to the most as well, with them believed to be the favorites to land him.

While the buyouts are essentially complete and both Aldridge and Drummond have the freedom to sign elsewhere, it appears they will take their time in making a decision. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, both players will meet with teams before signing and the Lakers are expected to meet with both:

Yahoo Sources: LaMarcus Aldridge will have conversations with the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets before deciding on his next destination. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 26, 2021

Yahoo Sources: Andre Drummond will listen to pitches from the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 26, 2021

Things can certainly change at any time, but all along just as the Lakers have been viewed as favorites for Drummond, the Miami Heat have been at the top of the list for Aldridge according to reports.

The Heat also landed Nemanja Bjelica from the Sacramento Kings in a trade and shortly shipped out Kelly Olynyk to the Houston Rockets in a separate deal. Bjelica, who doesn’t have the same size as Aldridge, still provides Miami some of the essential skills they may be seeking: 3-point shooting, floor spacing with pick-and-pops and extra bodies to help guard the interior.

As far as Drummond goes, the New York Knicks may be the Lakers’ biggest competition considering they still have $15 million in cap space, giving them the ability to outbid everyone if that’s what it comes to.

Lakers potentially interest in Avery Bradley

The Lakers currently have two open roster spots, giving them the ability to not only add one of the two big men in Aldridge and Drummond, but also another guard or wing as well.

One player who they have already been connected to is Avery Bradley, who the organization is obviously very familiar with since he played for the Lakers last season.

Bradley hasn’t played a whole lot this season due to injury, but he was traded from the Heat to the Houston Rockets at the deadline in the Victor Oladipo deal. Considering the Rockets are not in contention for a playoff spot, a buyout for Bradley seems likely so he can join a contender.

