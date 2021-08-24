NBA Rumors: Lakers Among Teams With Trade Interest In Pacers’ Jeremy Lamb

After an offseason filled with moves, the Los Angeles Lakers may not be done wheeling and dealing just yet, with another trade potentially on the horizon.

The Lakers made arguably the splash of the offseason when they acquired Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards. They then filled out the roster with shooters to surround their three stars, making them the favorites to come out of the West.

L.A. still has three potential roster spots available, and it appears they may be zeroing in on some potential targets.

One player the Lakers appear to be targeting in another trade scenario is Jeremy Lamb of the Indiana Pacers, according to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star:

According to league sources, about four teams have expressed interest in dealing for Lamb, including the L.A. Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.

The rumors have been running rampant lately about the Lakers’ intentions regarding filling out the rest of their roster. There seem to be many scenarios in play with the start of the 2021-22 NBA season right around the corner.

Along with Marc Gasol and Jared Dudley potentially not returning to the team, the Lakers have been linked to notable players like Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James.

They’ve also been rumored to be interested in lesser-known players like Tim Frazier and JaKarr Sampson.

Although most teams may be done making moves to get ready for the upcoming season, the Lakers may still be looking to add to their roster in an attempt to improve chances of competing for a title.

While Lamb would be a solid addition, it’s hard to see the Lakers being able to pull off a deal due to their inability to match his $10.5 million salary. L.A. would have to include Gasol as well as a sign-and-trade involving Wesley Matthews, which may not be desirable to Indiana unless draft compensation is involved.

Gasol may not be returning to Lakers after all

All signs pointed to Marc Gasol playing out his contract with the Lakers after a rocky first season in Los Angeles. He seemed determined to stay with the team, but things may have changed, with talk of him potentially moving on.

