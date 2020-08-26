NBA Rumors: Lakers, Clippers Vote To Boycott Playoffs

Wednesday marked a monumental moment in sports history as the Milwaukee Bucks made a decision to boycott playing the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers soon followed.

Player frustration had been mounting inside the bubble in the days since Jacob Blake was shot in Wisconsin. Some, including Bucks guard George Hill, flatly said the NBA restart was a poor decision.

With all three playoff games Wednesday not being held, it thrust the league into a world of uncertainty moving forward. Players gathered inside the Walt Disney World bubble for a meeting to discuss what next steps to take.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers and L.A. Clippers voted to boycott the remainder of the NBA Playoffs, with LeBron James serving as a driving force:

Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

Sources: Miami's Udonis Haslem spoke and essentially told everyone in room that — without Lakers and Clippers, how will season continue? LeBron James walked out. Rest of Lakers and Clippers exited behind him. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

That James would be vocal in such a setting is hardly a surprise considering his willingness to address social injustice and other issues. Though it still is noteworthy that James is in the final stages of his career and essentially is willing to halt a championship pursuit for the greater good.

The Clippers are also in position to potentially win their first championship, and that applies to Giannis Antetokounmpo as well.

LeBron raises frustration

Following the Lakers’ win in Game 4, James touched on the Blake incident and again attempted to convey what challenges are being posed.

“I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America,” he said. “Black men, Black women, Black kids. We are terrified. You have no idea how that cop that day left the house.

“You don’t know if he woke up on the good side of the bed, you don’t know if he woke up on the wrong side of the bed, you don’t know if he had an argument at home with his significant other, you don’t know if one of his kids said something crazy to him and he left the house steaming, or maybe he just left the house saying today is going to be the end for one of these Black people.

“That’s what it feels like. It hurts. It’s through the grace of God that he’s still living. Seven shots close range, and he’s still alive? That’s through the grace of God right there. My prayers go out to that family and community, but I’ve got nothing nice to say about those cops at all.”

