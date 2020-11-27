NBA Rumors: Lakers Considered Signing Ex-LeBron James Teammate Matthew Dellavedova

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a triumphant offseason so far, making free agency moves that seemingly bolstered their championship roster.

L.A. brought in the winner and runner-up of last season’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder; and they signed two experienced veterans in Wes Matthews and Marc Gasol.

On top of the new additions, the Lakers brought back key pieces from last season’s roster, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris. However, the Lakers lost Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley and are arguably yet to fill the backcourt void their departures have left.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Matthew Dellavedova was among the guards L.A. considered before the Australian decided to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers:

Word is that the Lakers gave Dellavedova some consideration for one of their last open roster spots … but the Aussie guard will be extending his second stint with the Cavaliers to a third season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 23, 2020

The Lakers’ interest in Dellaveova does not surprise considering his history with LeBron James. They both helped the Cavaliers win the franchise’s first NBA title back in 2016.

L.A. is also on the verge of hitting the hard cap, with their bid to remove Loul Deng’s provision from salary books unsuccessful, leaving minimum-contract signings their only possibility to fill the remaining roster spots.

Reggie Jackson, Shabazz Napier and Emmanuel Mudiay are among the guard options still available on the market, although they have not been heavily linked with the Lakers.

Davis reportedly waiting to see complete Lakers roster before committing his future

Although Anthony Davis has not yet officially re-signed with the Lakers, it is almost certain he will stay with the defending champions. The All-Star forward has multiple contract options available to him and it has been reported he wanted to take his time before putting pen to paper.

It is now said Davis wants to see how the Lakers roster will take shape in free agency before deciding on the length of his new contract. The addition of younger pieces in Schroder and Harrell, which aligns with the 27-year-old’s timeline, might indicate L.A. considered that while putting the 2020-21 roster together.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!