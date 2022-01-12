NBA Rumors: Lakers ‘Expressed Interest’ In Acquiring Raptors Guard Gary Trent Jr.

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be active on the trade market, reportedly exploring several options to strengthen the roster ahead of the second part of the 2021-22 season.

The Lakers don’t hide they are looking to make some personnel changes ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

“Obviously the ability to have flexibility with the roster spot for what we have going forward, which is still unknown, I think Rob just saw value in that,” said head coach Frank Vogel, explaining the rationale behind Rajon Rondo’s move to the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month.

L.A. has already been rumored to have shown interest in the Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner and the Detroit Pistons’ Jerami Grant. Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has also made the Lakers’ wish-list, reports HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, although the two teams are unlikely to reach an agreement over a potential deal:

The Los Angeles Lakers have been doing their due diligence around the league, and expressed interest in Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., according to league sources. One of several players they’ve checked in on. However, I don’t see a deal happening between those teams at this time since it would likely have to involve Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn from a salaries perspective.

Talen Horton-Tucker memorably was part of the trade talks between L.A. and Toronto last season, when the Lakers pursued then-Raptors star Kyle Lowry. The Purple and Gold eventually didn’t pull the trigger and Lowry stayed in Toronto until the end of the season.

Trent Jr. has started 32 of the 33 games he has played for the Raptors in the current campaign, averaging 16.4 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.9 steals — and shooting 36.8% from the 3-point land.

Lakers open to trading DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore

Having already sent Rondo to Cleveland, the Lakers reportedly consider parting ways with a few other players. DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore are believed to be on the trade block, as the organization wants to open up more roster spots.

L.A. is also said to have held “internal discussions” about potential trade opportunities involving Russell Westbrook.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!